Which ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Couples Are Still Together? Find Out!

Their TV journey may be over, but some of the couples from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart seem to have found lasting love. So who’s still together?

The new series was a compelling combination of Bachelor in Paradise and a music competition, in which sexy singles were put in a house together to find someone they truly connect with — both musically and emotionally. Some couples, like Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes and Chris Watson and Bri Stauss teamed up week 1 and stuck it out through the series. Others, like Ryan Neal and Natascha Bessez, took a little longer to find each other, but still seemed grateful to make super-strong connections.

Of course, not everyone was so lucky. Some people, like Julia Rae and Brandon Mills, were so indecisive when it came to picking a partner that they couldn’t make any meaningful connections, and their performances suffered because of it. Even worse, it ruined others’ (cough cough Sheridan Reed and Savannah McKinley) chances of meeting someone who could actually be their perfect match.

So, where do the couples stand after the season finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart? Scroll through the gallery below to find out who’s still together!