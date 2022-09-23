Viewers are in for a treat with Brittany Galvin appearing on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. The stunning Chicago native looks absolutely breathtaking in bikinis and other swimwear and will be the envy of her equally gorgeous costars as she hits the beach looking for love in Mexico.

The show, which premieres on Tuesday, September 27, features the professional model alongside fellow women who have competed on various seasons of The Bachelor, including Genevieve Parisi, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, Jill Chin, Kira Mengitsu, Lace Morris, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankey, Sierra Jackson and Teddi Wright.

Brittany vied for Matt James‘ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021 but was eliminated during week 5. She’s still single and looking for love, hoping to find it among the male contestants that include Andrew Spencer, Brandon Jones, Casey Woods, Jacob Rapini, Justin Glaze, Logan Palmer, Michael Allio and Romeo Alexander.

The reality star revealed what she’s looking for in a man in her ABC profile. She professes to be a “serial monogamist,” who wants a guy who won’t tie her down. “She describes herself as a social butterfly that, in a pre-COVID world, loves to go out and have a good time,” her ABC bio reads. “She can’t be with a man who won’t let her live her life, and says she has no time for unnecessary drama.”

In the run up to the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Brittany filled out a cute questionnaire for bachelornation.com where she revealed fun facts about her that fans need to know. She admitted that she has “never been to Disney,” presumably referring to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Brittany also confessed that “peanut M&M’s are my guilty pleasure.” Great choice!

The brunette beauty also wanted fans of the show to know that she’s “pretty good at rollerblading” and “loves traveling alone.” The latter answer has proved her well, as Brittany has posted Instagram photos from trips all over the world, including Costa Rica, Spain, Italy, Dubai, South Africa and Greece. And the best part of all? She’s usually wearing a bikini in those pictures!

Scroll down to see Brittany’s hottest bikini and swimsuit photos.