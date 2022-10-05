She may have left the beach, but Bachelor Nation member Teddi Wright still loves a bikini moment! The nurse-turned-reality star is always showcasing her two-piece suits with fans on social media.

Teddi made her debut during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in early 2022, but following her elimination, she revealed that she had her sights set on Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season.

“There’s so many men [from Bachelor Nation] that I think are cute. I didn’t watch Michelle [Young]’s season, which I think puts me a little bit behind with them,” Teddi told Us Weekly in March 2022. “Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all. I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

Both former contestants found themselves on the Bachelor in Paradise beach during the show’s eighth season, which premiered in September 2022. Their connection was instant. However, it didn’t last. When Rodney Matthews stepped foot on the beach, Teddi found herself conflicted.

“I really do like Andrew, but I don’t think we’re in the same place as some people that are coupling up a bit more,” she shared on the show. “I think I am concerned about Andrew. Sometimes I think I’m not as affectionate as he would want me to be [or] as affectionate as I am in other relationships. And I think Rodney getting here has made that clear to me, so I have been feeling kind of bad about that. I’m just really confused.”

Eventually, she made the decision to self-eliminate.

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids. … I want to go home and move past this and find that person,” Teddi also told the cameras. “I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I’m just not. I want to go. … I’m not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone.”

While Teddi may have left the BiP beach, she’s still hitting up other tropical locations and showing off her bikinis! Scroll through the gallery to see her bathing suit snaps over the years.