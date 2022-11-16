No one was more surprised by Teddi Wright’s shocking exit during Bachelor in Paradise than Andrew Spencer, whom the contestant had a brief romance with on the beach. Keep reading to see Teddi’s abrupt exit during season 8 explained.

Why Did Teddi Wright Leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

While leaving the beach in Mexico, Teddi, 26, explained during a private interview that she came on the show to only explore things with Andrew, 27. When she determined that their connection wasn’t quite what she was looking for, that was her cue to exit.

“I came here to meet Andrew and it didn’t work, so now I want to go,” the nurse said after packing her bags. “I want to get married, and I want to have kids and I want to love someone. I want to be affectionate with them. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen here now.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

However, fans later started speculating that Teddi had an issue with production that caused her early exit.

She shared a cryptic Instagram post on October 5 shortly after her on-screen exit that stated things she was “proud of learning,” which included “leaving environments that are cruel to me and the people around me” and “sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them.”

Her fellow Bachelor Nation stars applauded Teddi’s post that seemingly shaded production. “Love that you escaped a toxic situation before it became much worse. Lessons to live by,” BiP alum Kendall Long commented, while Sierra Jackson said she had “so much respect” for her fellow season 8 costar. Blake Horstmann, who has spoken out multiple times negatively about production, reacted with three clapping emojis.

Another theory about Teddi’s exit had to do with the arrival of Rodney Mathews. The 30-year-old walked down the steps and immediately hit it off with the California native. However, when he wanted to ask her on a date, she had already exited. Some viewers believe that Teddi would have stayed if she really saw potential with Rodney, but others theorized that she didn’t want to hurt Andrew with their flirty chemistry.

Are Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer Dating?

The pair do follow each other on Instagram, but there is no indication that they have struck up a romance since leaving season 8.

Why Did Teddi Wright Break Up With Andrew Spencer?

Teddi and Andrew both gushed over their excitement to meet each other in Mexico before filming began. However, Teddi told the former football player that she wasn’t as invested as she hoped she would be.

“I’ve been struggling as to why I haven’t been as affectionate,” she explained during a private conversation with Andrew. “I want to give that in a relationship. I feel like you deserve that in a relationship. I don’t know why I’m not doing that.”

Andrew admitted he wanted things with Teddi “to work so badly.”

“She wasn’t really feeling it,” he said during a private interview. “There was something there. I know it’s there. I was trying to make it blossom, stoke the fire a little bit. It just didn’t catch.”

His feelings for Teddi re-surfaced during the November 15 episode. Andrew confessed to Jessenia Cruz that he wasn’t able to form a strong connection with her or Ency Abedin because his heart was still with Teddi.

Why Isn’t Teddi at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion? Caution: Spoilers

The season 8 reunion was filmed on November 4, and Teddi did not appear in any photos or videos. Her absence seemed to fuel speculation that she left on bad terms with production.