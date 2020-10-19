Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals She Had a ‘Really Good’ Date With a Mystery Man

Shooting her shot! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown revealed she had a “really good” date with a mystery man after giving her phone number to someone else earlier that day.

“So, plot twist, I ended up actually being asked out by this other guy I met, like a few weeks ago, and it was actually really good,” the Alabama native, 26, explained on her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 18.

Prior to that, Hannah shared videos on her social media that showed her leaving a note with a phone number on the windshield of a “beautiful specimen of a human” she passed on the sidewalk.

“My bold move of the day,” the season 15 star captioned the video of her excitedly leaving the folded-up piece of paper on his car. The message read, “We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime!”

Although the former beauty queen said the guy on the sidewalk hadn’t contacted her yet, she was unbothered after her great date. “You snooze, you lose, man,” she quipped.

It appears the Dancing With the Stars winner is ready to find love over a year after her relationship with Jed Wyatt ended. The reality pair got engaged during the finale of season 15 but split less than a month later after she found out he lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens. Although she’s had some flirty encounters with her runner-up contestant, Tyler Cameron, and former DWTS partner Alan Bersten, she’s remained single.

“I say this not in a bad way, but this is kind of my consolation prize,” the Bachelor Nation babe explained to Marie Claire in October 2019 about leaving The Bachelorette without a husband, but the ability to focus on herself. “But it’s the best consolation prize I could have.”

That being said, the starlet is loving her independence. “I am totally OK on my own,” she added. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”

We can’t wait to meet Hannah’s new mystery man!