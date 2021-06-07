Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston has been winning fans over since her appearance on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor in early 2021. However, because the Washington native was eliminated in episode 6, viewers didn’t get to learn a whole lot about her, including her family life. To get more details on the leading lady’s parents and siblings, keep reading!

Who are Katie Thurston’s parents?

To date, very little is known about Katie’s mother. However, she did reveal her father died during an episode of The Bachelor. When contestant Sarah Trott was debating going home to spend more time with her dad, who was diagnosed with ALS, Katie spoke up about her own experience with the nervous system disease.

“My dad passed away in 2012, so I 100 percent encourage you to be with him,” Katie told Sarah. “If I could get back the minutes I had with him … I understand more than I would like to. Knowing that, yeah, that changes everything. I missed out on my goodbye to my dad, so I would never want that for you.”

Does Katie Thurston have siblings?

As it stands, Katie has never posted any images with a brother or sister on social media. Moreover, she never revealed if she had siblings during Matt’s season.

Will viewers meet Katie Thurston’s family on The Bachelorette?

Over the years, many Bachelorettes and Bachelors have had family members appear on the show. Take Matt James, for example. During the March 8 episode, Matt’s estranged father, Manny James, arrived at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort to make amends with his son.

Considering Katie is looking for her husband, it’s more than likely that at least one of her loved ones will arrive to help her decide. Either way, you can expect a season like no other! “As I reminisce about my journey to find love, I can’t help but get in my feels. You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell,” Katie wrote via Instagram on May 26.

“The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I’ll cherish forever. They each hold a special place in my heart. That all being said, I am protective of them,” she continued. “I remember being on their side of this journey. Being in the public eye for the first time. Reading what people thought. Please remember to stay kind in this. You’ll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are. I can’t wait for you to meet them!”

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, and for major season spoilers click here.