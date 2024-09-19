Bachelor’s Susie Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Clayton After Justin Split

The Bachelor’s Susie Evans reunited with ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard one month after her split from Justin Glaze was confirmed.

“For those of you who guessed @claytonechard yesterday, you were right!! I got him on the podcast to share his wild story about the paternity scandal!” Susie, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 19.

The “Live, Laugh, Lies” podcast host wrote the announcement over a photo of her and Clayton, 31, inside the podcast studio. Susie, who split from the former Bachelor in September 2022, wore a pink long-sleeve shirt, light wash jeans and white Nike Air Force 1’s. Clayton donned a similar outfit as he sported a thin blue T-shirt, dark trousers and Oreo-colored Nikes.

Susie teased Clayton’s upcoming appearance on her podcast with a snippet of their conversation.

“We couldn’t start a podcast about lies and not have my ex on!!” Susie captioned the September 19 Instagram video. “As many of you know, Clayton was wrongly accused of being the father of a literal nonexistent child … You’re going to want to give this one a listen.”

In August 2023, a woman named Laura Owens falsely accused Clayton of impregnating her with her unborn twins. The former ABC star complied and took paternity tests in October 2023 and the results revealed that he was not the father.

In June, the court learned that Laura lied about the pregnancies and filed fraudulent paternity lawsuits with other male victims.

In the filing viewed by Life & Style, Arizona Judge Julia Ann Mata ruled that the woman “knowingly presented a false claim, knowingly violated a court order compelling disclosure or discovery.”

“There were plenty of times where I felt like I just wanted to give up and not fight because it just was taking up so much of my energy to do so,” Clayton told People at the time. “But I just learned that sticking to it and really fighting for yourself. I mean, no one will fight for you like you will.”

Susie, on the other hand, is also in a transformative phase of her life after she and Justin called it quits after less than one year together. After months of speculation, Susie and Justin confirmed their relationship in January 2024.

“Justin dated people, I dated people. So the narrative of us being truly just friends was true,” the photographer told E! News at the time.

Later in the interview, the pair recalled the moment they realized their bomb was more than platonic.

“We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it,” Justin added. “I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.’”

In April, Susie was still smitten and exclusively told Life & Style that she “would love” to marry Justin. However, they hadn’t “talked about next steps or anything like that.”

“I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m dating to find the person I want to spend my life with,” she said at the time. “I’m not just dating for fun or casually or anything.”

Justin announced that he and Susie split during an August episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“Susie and I, we’re not together,” he said at the time. “We are doing our best to — kind of, like I said — protect each other, keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us.”

The pair’s split was seemingly amicable after they were spotted in the audience at the Dancing With the Stars season 33 premiere the following month while supporting former Bachelorette Jenn Tran.