The Bachelor star Clayton Echard could soon become a father of two if his ex is able to prove he is the father of her unborn twins. The woman, Laura Owens, claims the pair had a one-night stand in May 2023 that resulted in her pregnancy and wants Clayton to take a paternity test, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style.

Is Clayton Echard Going to Be a Dad?

Laura opened a case in Maricopa, Arizona, Family Court on August 1. Clayton asked for a motion to seal the case on September 14, though it has yet to be granted by the court.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident alleged the two “engaged in sexual activity” on May 20. Laura found out she was pregnant on June 1 and her twins are due in February 2024, and claimed that she “hadn’t been with anyone since March of 2022,” thus Clayton must be the father, according to court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

Clayton responded that Laura’s claims are “groundless and lacking in merit,” and asked that he be awarded attorney fees. The former reality star went on to allege that the pair “never had sexual intercourse,” and has agreed to take a paternity test. The two are set to appear in court on September 28 for a resolution conference.

The woman claims the two met on a professional level to discuss short-term home rentals and later spent the night at Clayton’s apartment, while going to look at houses the following morning. “Afterwards, he took me aside and said he wasn’t ready for anything serious because The Bachelor had really destroyed his mental health,” Laura alleged in court paperwork.

What Has Clayton Echard’s Ex Said About the Case?

The woman claiming to be pregnant with Clayton’s children publicly shared her side of the story in an op-ed published on Medium on September 21. “I have no desire to gain notoriety from this,” she wrote. “All I wanted from him was communication to figure out a parenting plan for our unborn twins.”

Laura went on to share alleged screenshots of email and text conversations with the former reality star, adding, “He knows better than to sue me for libel because the truth is a complete defense to defamation, and I am telling the truth.”

Manipulative, obsessive and narcissistic were words alleged to have been spewed by the Bachelor alum toward his ex. “My personal hell would be having to have you be a part of my life,” an alleged text read.

Throughout her story, Laura claimed Clayton went back and forth on whether he believed she was pregnant, and whether he was willing to take a prenatal paternity test. “Clayton’s behavior caused me to be borderline-suicidal twice, simply because I have felt paniced about raising twins on my own,” she wrote.

She also claimed that she was forced to cancel a paternity test scheduled for August 23 after Clayton failed to respond. Lastly, she alleged that he “did not want to give the children his last name,” in the event that he is found to be the “natural father.”

What Has Clayton Echard Said About the Case?

Hours after Laura shared her side of the story, Clayton took to Instagram to detail his “timeline”

“This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free,” Clayton shared via Instagram on September 21, alongside screenshots of a receipt for a paternity test and an email exchange in which he claimed, “I will take my portion of the test on the 27th of September.”

The realtor’s receipt seemingly confirms that he paid $725 just before noon on September 21 for the upcoming paternity test.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, the podcaster alleged, “Since posting, I’ve been notified (and have confirmed) that there are other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made against them by the exact same person.”

Does Clayton Echard Have a Girlfriend?

Clayton competed on season 18 of The Bachelorette, vying for Michelle Young‘s heart. He was eliminated in week 6 but became a fan favorite and was asked to become the season 26 Bachelor lead. The Missouri native ultimately gave his final rose to Susie Evans. Although she rejected his marriage proposal, the pair decided to give their romance a second chance after appearing together on After the Final Rose.

The duo announced their split on September 23, 2022, sharing in a joint statement, “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”