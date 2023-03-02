Still on the journey to find love! Clayton Echard finished out his Bachelor season happily in love with Susie Evans, but they have since called it quits. Where does the former football star’s dating life stand now? Keep reading for all the details, including updates on his relationships, girlfriends and more.

Is Clayton Echard Single After ‘The Bachelor’?

It appears that Clayton is not in a new relationship just yet. However, it’s unclear as the former ABC star appears to be keeping his love life out of the public eye.

Following his split from Susie, the Missouri native made headlines after seemingly reconciling with Rachel Recchia — a contestant on his Bachelor season with whom Clayton had a pretty nasty breakup. However, the exes just had a “really cool” reunion and cemented their friendship.

“There was so much healing there. That conversation was so powerful. I walked away from that experience, and I just remember thinking like, ‘Man, this just felt so rewarding,'” he told Us Weekly in February 2023. “For her to forgive me and tell me that, ‘Hey, I understand, and I don’t hold this against you any longer,’ that was probably one of the best things I could have heard.”

Are Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Dating?

After her and Clayton’s breakup, the pilot went on to become the Bachelorette alongside real-life BFF Gabby Windey. While Rachel left the show engaged to Tino Franco, they’ve since split. During her conversation with Clayton, the idea of a romantic reconciliation was on the table, but didn’t go anywhere.

“We have very high thoughts of each other. But, of course, after what all happened, it’s like, ‘How would you ever go about dating again after all of what occurred?’ She doesn’t have any interest in doing so,” Clayton explained during the same Us Weekly interview. “And I got that. I also was on my end, like, ‘You know what, after everything we went through, being friends sounds very pleasant.’”

Why Did Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Break Up?

Clayton and Susie announced their split in September 2022.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the duo shared in a joint statement. “For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

As for the reason behind their breakup? There was a “strain” put on their relationship, Clayton explained during a joint interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast in October 2022. Susie added, “He was looking for stability and there were times I didn’t provide that as well, because I just wasn’t sure.”