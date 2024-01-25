Forever friends or something more? Bachelor Nation stars Susie Evans and Justin Glaze have entertained fans with their hilarious antics and unmistakable chemistry, leaving ABC viewers to question their current relationship status.

Are Bachelor Nation’s Susie and Justin Dating?

After months of speculation, Susie and Justin confirmed they were a couple on January 24, 2024.

“Okay fine … y’all were right,” the pair captioned their joint Instagram post confirming the rumors, including photos of them embracing and walking together. To top it off, the new couple included a highlight reel of their candid behind-the-scenes moments.

When Did Bachelor Nation’s Justin and Susie Meet?

Susie crossed paths with Justin in November 2022, only two months following her split from former Bachelor leading man Clayton Echard. The Maryland native slid into her DM’s looking for a videographer and despite their flirty banter, their connection remained friendly for months before they started dating.

“Justin dated people, I dated people,” Susie told E News! in January 2024. “So the narrative of us being truly just friends was true.”

Getty

When Did Justin and Susie’s Romance Spark?

Susie and Justin long insisted their friendship was platonic but revealed their relationship turned into something more after a night out with friends at a bar in October 2023. After realizing they were the only ones from the group still there, the pair decided to stop at 7-Eleven for snacks on their way home as Susie had left her car at Justin’s house.

After some usual flirty banter, Susie told Justin to stop playing around.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this tone seems a little bit different,” The Bachelorette alum recalled to the outlet. “In the back of my head, I was like, ‘If you’re serious, I’m serious.’ That was kind of my mindset. I had always been testing the lines, and I wasn’t sure if she would go for it. So, I didn’t want to cross those boundaries.”

The statement seemingly sparked a conversation as upon arriving home, the pair confessed their feelings for each other.

“We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it,” Justin continued, adding that they kept their romance private for the first few weeks. “I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.'”

Who Else Have Susie and Justin Dated From Bachelor Nation?

Susie is most known as the recipient of Clayton’s final rose on season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022.

Meanwhile, Justin worked to win the heart of Katie Thurston on season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021. Following his Bachelorette debut, Justin appeared on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise and found himself in a love triangle with Eliza Isichei and Rodney Matthews.