The Bachelor alum Susie Evans says she “would love” to marry boyfriend Justin Glaze during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m dating to find the person I want to spend my life with,” Susie, 30, tells Life & Style during the Little Red Retreat at UNICO 20°87° in Cancun, Mexico. “I’m not just dating for fun or casually or anything.”

The former pageant queen adds that her “goal is to hopefully find a life partner through dating.”

“I think we both love each other so much,” she says about Justin, 29, though admits they “haven’t talked about next steps or anything like that.” She concludes, “Hopefully, they go that way next.”

Bachelor Nation first got to know Susie when she competed on Clayton Echard’s season in 2022. She made it all the way to the fantasy suite week, though Susie left after Clayton, 30, revealed he had slept with contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Susie and Clayton ultimately rekindled their romance after the finale aired, though they were meant to be and called it quits in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Justin competed on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 and on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022.

Despite not finding lasting love on the shows, Susie and Justin developed a close friendship before sparking a romance.

“Justin and I met on the East Coast when we both were living pretty close to each other. He was in Baltimore, and I was in Virginia,” she tells Life & Style. “We’re both creatives. And he knew I did videography, and he was working on a really cool project. So, he asked me to kind of help out on the videography side of the project.”

The pair “became great friends,” and they grew closer when they moved to Los Angeles within two months of each other. “We stayed really good friends for about a year,” Susie explains. “And then we started dating in October.”

Susie says that going from friends to romantic partners was a “pretty natural” transition, while many people assumed they were dating before things turned romantic. “It was just very natural to be close and to be really good friends,” she says, adding that they had a “discussion” about their relationship before they started dating.

Liz Martinez Creations

“It wasn’t like anything too crazy,” she adds of the conversation. “We both just kind of like told each other how we felt and then took the leap of faith.”

Courtney Bagby Lupilin, the CEO & Founder of Reality TV management firm Little Red Management, curated a Reality TV Star crossover during her Little Red Retreat at UNICO 20°87° in Cancun, Mexico in partnership with Beachbound.. In addition to stars from The Bachelor, other shows that were represented include Love Is Blind, Are You The One? and Big Brother.

Reporting by Lindsay Hoffman