JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers didn’t rush down the aisle after their Bachelorette season 21 engagement in 2016. The couple said “I Do” in May 2022 after having to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, and JoJo exclusively gushes to Life & Style about how their connection changed since getting married.

“Honestly, our day-to-day life did not change much but there is almost this unspoken deeper and more profound love and security you feel when you get married,” the reality star, 33, explains to Life & Style. “We’ve always had that security with one another, but being married is just a different kind of bond. It’s like you know no matter what, this person will always have your back and that feeling is really powerful.”

JoJo and Jordan, 35, tied the knot at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on May 14, 2022. The breathtaking Tuscan-themed nuptials had a Bachelor Nation-filled guest list including Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

The pair were ready to finally become Mr. & Mrs. as their big day was postponed from their initial June 2020 wedding date.

“This has been just a very fluid situation and one that I feel like Jordan and I have done a really great job of rolling with the punches and just realizing that a lot of it’s out of our control,” an unphased JoJo told Us Weekly in May 2021. “Unfortunately, it is not what we expected, but we’re staying positive about when it does happen.”

The reality TV pair have been booked and busy since getting married. JoJo partnered with Cupshe in April 2024 for the launch of the clothing brand’s first festival collection.

“Cupshe had wonderful pieces for me to select from when I was narrowing down which items to include in this first capsule,” the former Bachelorette tells Life & Style. “I ultimately wanted to go with pieces that spoke to the fun and bold vibes that everyone thinks of when they think of the festival season.”

JoJo collaborated with the brand two years prior and released a swimwear collection.

“The last time around, the Cupshe team was simply a dream to work with when I co-designed my first collection with them,” she gushes to Life & Style. “They made the entire process so easy, and the pieces turned out amazing. So, when they asked if I wanted to do round 2, I didn’t have to think twice.”

Jordan, for his part, has continued to entertain fans as a sports commentator. However, the two do their best work together as they cohost The Big D and CNBC’s Cash Pad all while they remodeled their zen Puerto Rico home.