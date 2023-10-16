This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did you know that as you get older, you start to produce less and less collagen? Because of that, you may start to notice wrinkles, fine lines, loss of skin elasticity and joint problems.

Yes, collagen is responsible for all those things.

So what is collagen? A protein that’s naturally produced by your body, collagen is essential for supporting your skin, bones and muscles.

There are five main types of collagen with different functions:

Type I makes up the majority of the collagen in your body. It provides structure for bones, skin and connective tissues.

Type II is found in cartilage and joints.

Type III is found in organs, muscles and blood vessels.

Type IV is found in skin.

Type V is found in part of your eyes, hair and skin.

A Quick Look: Benefits of Collagen Supplements

Since collagen is involved in everything from skin to muscle health, taking a supplement can have a wide variety of benefits, including:

More elastic skin

Healthier hair and nails

Reduced joint pain and more flexible joints

Stronger bones

Improved muscle mass

As you can see, collagen plays a role in almost every part of your body, from your hair to your organs. If you’re concerned that you’re not producing enough, don’t worry — you can actually buy supplements to boost your collagen.

Below we picked out five of our favorite collagen supplements that we think you should try.

Our Best Collagen Picks

Best Collagen Supplements in 2023

1. Best Overall Collagen Powder: SHIFTED COLLAGEN Complex – Anti-Aging

Shifted

SHIFTED collagen powder is made with multiple collagen sources and is intended to support a number of bodily functions. It helps improve skin health, rebuild muscles, tighten skin, strengthen hair and nails and keep joints mobile. Plus, you only have to take it once a day, so it couldn’t be easier.

Pros:

Contains multiple collagen sources

Helps muscle recovery

Supports skin, nails and joint health

Specs:

Size: 7oz (200g)

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage, Marine Collagen, Horsetail Extract, Bamboo Extract, Acerola Cherry, Hyaluronic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride

About the company:

SHIFTED works with a sports and nutrition scientist to ensure that their products do exactly what they say they will. The brand’s goal is to help customers get the most out of their workouts.

2. Best Dermatologist-Tested Collagen Powder: AnnieMak Clean Multi Collagens Anti-Aging Blend

AnnieMak

This collagen supplement has been tested by dermatologists and it’s made from real food sources. The odorless, tasteless powder contains collagen types I, II, III, V and X (X has to do with bones and cartilage) to help with a variety of issues and doesn’t have anything artificial, like preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Pros:

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Sulfate-free

Paraben-free

Tested by dermatologists

Cruelty-free

Specs:

Size: 6oz (170g)

Serving Size: 1 scoop

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Bovine Bone Broth Hydrolyzed Protein, Chicken Bone Broth Collagen Concentrate, Clean Marine Wild Caught Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen Peptides, Eggshell Membrane Collagen, Tryptophan, Acerola Cherry, Camu Camu, Zinc Gluconate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride

What customers say: One shopper commented that they love how the AnnieMak powder is “undetectable” once it dissolves in liquid. Reviewers also say that they’ve seen a noticeable difference in their skin, nails and hair after taking the collagen supplement.

About the company: AnnieMak is a clean skincare company that uses only non-GMO natural ingredients. In addition to the Clean Multi Collagens Anti-Aging Blend, the brand sells serums and creams.

3. Best Collagen Serum: CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

CLEARSTEM Skincare

If you’re looking for a collagen product specifically for your skin, try this serum. Not only is it anti-aging, but it also fights acne and it doesn’t have any hormone-disrupting ingredients. The non-comedogenic formula won’t clog pores, either. Ingredients like green tea and reishi mushroom balance oil production and aloe calms redness and inflammation to help fade scars and dark marks.

Pros:

Anti-aging

Fights acne

Reduces the appearance of scars and dark marks

Reduces redness and inflammation

Non-comedogenic

Gluten-free

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Silicone-free

Specs:

Size: 1fl oz. (29mL)

Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Water/Aqua, Isopentyldiol Epilobium Angustifolium (Willowherb) Extract, Proprietary Collagen Stem Cell Formula, Proprietary Enzymes, Ganoderma Lucidum (Reishi Mushroom) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Extract*, Serenoa Serrulata (Saw Palmetto/Palm Fruit) Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Clover Flower) Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea Leaf) Extract*, Citrus Grandis (Pink Grapefruit Peel) Oil, Frankincense Extract, Tasmannia Lanceolata (Mountain Pepper), Kunzea Pomifera (Emu Apple/Native Cranberry Fruit) Extract, Syzygium Luehmannii (Riberry Fruit) Extract, Curcuma Kwangsiensis/Curcuma Wenyujin Rhizome (Turmeric) Extract, Panthenol (Vitamin B5)

What customers say: A customer with sensitive skin commented that this serum doesn’t irritate them at all. According to another shopper who suffers from scarring and dark marks from cystic acne, the collagen serum has changed their skin.

About the company: CLEARSTEM Skincare was founded by a holistic nutritionist and a clinical esthetician and acne specialist when they realized that many skin products contain pore-clogging or hormone-disrupting ingredients. The company creates products that are anti-aging and fight acne at the same time.

OWELI

Oweli’s collagen powder contains a proprietary blend of five different types of collagen. Not only is it produced in FDA-registered, pharmaceutical-grade facilities, but it’s also tested to ensure it doesn’t include any harmful substances. The formula is gluten- and soy-free with no added hormones.

Pros:

Free from pesticides and heavy metals

Manufactured in pharmaceutical-grade facilities

Made in the U.S.

Gluten-free

Soy-free

No added hormones

Specs:

Size: 8oz (234g)

Serving Size: 1 scoop

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Clean Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen Peptides, Hydrolyzed Chicken Collagen Peptides, Egg Shell Membrane

What customers say: One shopper said that the Oweli Collagen Peptides leaves no bad aftertaste. Another five-star reviewer noted that they’ve seen a “definite improvement” in their skin, joints and nails.

About the company: Oweli manufactures all their products in an FDA-registered, CGMP-compliant facility using holistic formulas. The company’s supplements are designed to help with a variety of concerns, including joint, eye and brain health and immune system, anxiety and sleep support.

5. Best Naturopathic Doctor-Recommended Collagen Powder: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

Organixx

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens powder is safe for a variety of diets, including paleo, keto, low carb, low fat, gluten-free and low calorie. The powder is made from real food sources and includes collagen types I, II, III, V and X. Plus, it has zinc and vitamins C and B6.

Pros:

No carbs, sodium, or sugar

Compatible with a number of diets, including paleo, keto and gluten-free

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Soy-free

No preservatives

No artificial flavors

Specs:

Size: 6oz (170g)

Serving Size: 1 scoop

Flavor: None

Ingredients:Hydrolyzed Grass-Fed Pasture-Raised Bovine Collagen Peptides, Bovine Bone Broth Hydrolyzed Protein, Chicken Bone Broth Collagen Concentrate, Clean Marine Wild Caught Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen Peptides, Eggshell Membrane Collagen, Tryptophan, Acerola Cherry, Camu Camu, Silica from Organic Horsetail, Zinc Gluconate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6)

What customers say: A customer diagnosed with osteoporosis said that they feel better “all over” after using the Organixx collagen supplement. According to another reviewer, the powder has helped their knees feel much more flexible.

About the company: Organixx only uses non-GMO, certified organic ingredients in all of their products. The brand even has an in-house naturopathic physician.

Benefits of Collagen Supplements

Collagen has a wide range of health benefits. Let’s take a deeper look into what the most popular are:

Improved Skin Health:

Collagen supplements have gained significant attention for their ability to improve skin health. By boosting collagen levels, these supplements may help reduce wrinkles, increase skin elasticity and promote a youthful appearance. Some studies have shown that collagen supplementation can improve skin hydration, firmness and overall texture.

Healthier Hair and Nails:

Collagen is an essential component of healthy hair and nails. Taking collagen supplements can potentially strengthen brittle nails, reduce nail breakage and promote hair growth. While scientific research in this area is still evolving, many users report positive results in terms of hair and nail health after incorporating collagen into their routine.

Joint Support:

Collagen is a crucial component of cartilage, the tissue that cushions your joints. By supplementing with collagen, individuals with joint discomfort or conditions such as osteoarthritis may experience relief. Collagen supplements can support joint flexibility, reduce pain and improve overall joint function.

How We Picked the Best Collagen Supplements

We looked at specific criteria when making sure these products deserve to be on our list, including reviews, their testing process and ingredients.

Reviews

We read through reviews from real customers to check that their experiences lined up with the claims the companies made about their products. The supplements we picked are highly rated and loved by shoppers.

Testing

The collagen supplements included on our list have been tested by third party labs to make sure they don’t contain harmful substances like heavy metals or pesticides.

Quality ingredients

Our picks don’t have anything harmful or artificial, like preservatives, heavy metals, sulfates, parabens and pesticides.

What to Look For When Buying Collagen Supplements

When shopping for collagen supplements for yourself, here are some factors to consider:

What it helps

Collagen supports a whole bunch of body parts and functions, so you should look for a supplement that’s designed for your concern. For example, if you want to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, a collagen product made specifically for anti-aging or skin health is a good choice.

Some collagen supplements even note which types of collagen they contain, like Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens Anti-Aging Blend, which has the types on the front of the packaging. Look for a product that has the correct type for what you’re trying to treat (Type II for joint health, for example).

Collagen Source

Collagen supplements are typically sourced from bovine (cow), porcine (pig), marine (fish), or avian (chicken) origins.

Bovine and marine collagen are among the most popular choices due to their compatibility with the human body. Additionally, consider the type of collagen in the supplement. Type I collagen is the most abundant in the body and beneficial for skin health, while type II collagen is essential for joint support.

Form

Collagen supplements come in a number of forms, including powders, capsules and skin products, like serums.

Powders need to be dissolved into a liquid, like water or coffee, while capsules can be swallowed like you would with any other pill. Keep in mind that the dose will change based on the form you’re taking, too. A scoop of powder typically has more collagen in it than a capsule, so you’d have to take a lot more capsules to get the same amount of collagen.

On the other hand, capsules can be easier to travel with because they’re much smaller.

Flavor

Many collagen powders have no taste, but if you prefer a flavor, they come in flavored options such as vanilla, lemon and fruit punch.

Price

If you’re shopping on a budget, you’ll want to research the pricing of different supplements. Be sure to check the amount/size of the product you’re getting, too. If you buy a smaller package at the same price as a larger one, you’ll actually be paying more per serving.

FAQs:

How long does it take for collagen supplements to work?

The amount of time it takes for you to notice results from your collagen supplement will depend on a few things: the dosage, how often you take it and what you’re taking it for. Some studies have shown that you could notice improvement in your skin in just eight weeks. When it comes to muscles, another study found that 48 hours after exercising, participants taking collagen were less sore and recovered more quickly.

What happens when you stop taking collagen supplements?

If you stop taking collagen, the benefits will start to fade and you’ll experience the same issues you had prior to taking supplements. For example, you might see wrinkles and fine lines becoming more noticeable, or your joints could become stiffer and less mobile.

Are collagen supplements right for me?

Collagen supplements are pretty safe for most people, but if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s probably best to avoid them, since there currently isn’t a lot of research on the potential effects on those groups. Another thing to keep in mind is that supplements, including collagen, aren’t regulated by the FDA, so it’s important to do your research on companies and products before purchasing.

Is it ever too late to take collagen?

It’s never too late to do something good for your body and health! Almost anyone can benefit from a boost in collagen. The body’s collagen production typically starts to slow down in the mid- to late-twenties, so if you’ve reached that age and start to notice a difference in how you feel, you might want to give supplements a try.

Collagen is necessary for so many parts of the body, from skin to joints to nails, so it’s important to make sure you’re producing enough of it. Try out any of the supplements on our list to add some collagen to your daily routine.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.