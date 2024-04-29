Dietary supplements just might be the perfect workout recovery solution for athletes. Whether you work out intensely or occasionally take a hike, bike, or swim, some supplements offer effective relief for sore muscles and inflammation. Taking supplements daily can minimize inflammation and restore balance after especially challenging workouts.

Daily dosing with dietary supplements is a convenient and consistent way to maintain wellness. Supplements are easy to store and carry, so you can take them with you on busy days or when traveling.

If you’re trying to find the best supplements for pain and inflammation, we’ve scoured the market so you don’t have to. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite products.

Summary of the Best Supplements for Athletes with Pain and Inflammation

Best Supplements for Athletes with Pain and Inflammation

CBDistillery

CBDistillery Ommm Distilled is a natural hemp supplement designed to offer a variety of benefits. It can ease pain and inflammation while also helping you unwind and calm down. The mental clarity it provides may help you focus in the gym. CBD, one of the active ingredients in this supplement, can soothe achy joints and muscles after hard workouts. CBG helps further enhance its effectiveness. CBDistillery Ommm Distilled CBG + CBD Gummies have a natural orange flavor, are vegan-friendly and have been lab-tested for safety and potency.

Pros:

Made from 100% clean ingredients

Lab-tested for safety and potency

Helps calm the mind and enhance mental clarity

Specs:

Active Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD and CBG

Full Spectrum CBD and CBG Size: 30 gummies per jar

30 gummies per jar Strength: 15 mg CBD + 15 mg CBG per gummy

15 mg CBD + 15 mg CBG per gummy Supplement Type: Orange-Flavored Gummies

What Customers Love:

Athletes who take these CBD gummies before workouts say they feel looser, limber and better able to work out to their full potential. Those who take them after workouts find that they recover faster and with fewer aches and pains. These gummies also receive great reviews from athletes who struggle with stress and anxiety. They say the combination of pain relief and stress relief is just what they need to stay focused and positive when working out.

2. Best for Arthritis Pain: Organixx Turmeric 3D

Organixx

Turmeric is a popular choice among those seeking to ease the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis. If you’re an athlete with arthritis, we suggest trying Organixx Turmeric 3D. This natural supplement contains not only triple fermented turmeric, but also ashwagandha root extract, ginger and vitamin D3. These ingredients work together to support a health inflammatory response and promote joint mobility. You only have to take two capsules per day to enjoy these benefits. Plus, Organixx Turmeric 3D is lab-tested and free from all additives, soy, GMOs and fillers.

Pros:

Gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO

Contains triple fermented turmeric for enhanced benefits

Supports a healthy inflammatory response and strong immune system

Specs:

Active Ingredients: Turmeric, ashwagandha root extract, ginger and vitamin D3

Size: 60 capsules per bottle

Strength: 125 mcg vitamin D3 and 1,000 mg Turmeric 3D Blend per 2-capsule serving

Supplement Type: Capsules

What Customers Love:

Athletes with arthritis say taking this turmeric supplement helps keep their joints loose and pain-free so they can continue participating in the sports they love. We saw lots of glowing reviews from basketball players and soccer players who take this supplement for knee pain. Customers often note that while one dose of this supplement provides some relief, taking it daily compounds the effects over time. Some athletes even report getting sick less often on this supplement, which is likely due to its immune-supporting benefits.

3. Best for Day-to-Day Health: Onnit Total Human

Onnit

If you want to reduce pain and inflammation by supporting your whole body and improving your day-to-day health, then Onnit Total Human is a good supplement to consider. This convenient supplement contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids to help support your bones, joints, brain and immune system. It comes on convenient, single-serving packets, which makes it easy to take while on-the-go. There’s a Night Support formula to help you relax and recover and a Day Support formula to help revitalize you and prepare you for the day. Each packet contains several capsules that you should take with a small meal or snack.

Pros:

Formulas for both day and night

Provides vitamins, minerals, herbs and amino acids in one convenient package

Made to support both the mind and the body

Specs:

Active Ingredients: Night Pack – Onnit Tranquility Blend, Onnit Vitality Blend, Onnit Myco-Immune Blend, Onnit Nutri-Immune Blend and Krill Oil, among others; Day Pack – Onnit Flow Blend, Onnit Focus Blend, Onnit Fuel Blend, Onnit Performance Blend, Onnit Myco-Immune Blend and Onnit Nutri-Immune Blend, among others

Size: 7, 30, 60, or 90-day supply

Strength: Night Pack – 225 mg Onnit Tranquility Blend, 445 mg Onnit Vitality Blend, 500 mg Onnit Myco-Immune Blend, 202 mg Onnit Nutri-Immune Blend and 500 mg Krill Oil per serving; Day Pack – 325 mg Onnit Flow Blend, 120 mg Onnit Focus Blend, 30 mg Onnit Fuel Blend, 532 mg Onnit Performance Blend, 500 mg Onnit Myco-Immune Blend and 202 mg Onnit Nutri-Immune Blend per serving

Supplement Type: Capsules

What Customers Love:

Athletes who start taking Onnit Total Human say they start feeling more energetic and better-rested within several days. Some reviewers say they have an easier time falling asleep, which helps them recover from workouts. Customers also praise the Day Support formula for giving them the vitality needed to power through the day.

4. Best for Post-Workout Recovery: Kion Flex

Kion

For post-workout recovery, we suggest trying Kion Flex. This supplement is formulated to support athletic recovery while also enhancing mobility and joint health. It contains turmeric in combination with Haritaki, a Ayurvedic superfruit. Plus, it’s made with proteolytic enzymes to help you recover faster. This plant-based supplement is appropriate for vegans.

Pros:

Formulated with clinically studied, natural ingredients

Safe for daily use

Does not need to be taken with food

Specs:

Active Ingredients: Turmeric root extract, Terminalia chebula fruit extract, Serrapeptase, Serrazimes and ProHydrolase

Size: 90 capsules per container

Strength: 1000 mg Turmeric root extract, 500 mg Terminalia chebula fruit extract, 30 mg Serrapeptase, 30 mg Serrazimes and 25 mg ProHydrolase per 3-capsule serving

Supplement Type: Capsules

What Customers Love:

Distance runners say they recover faster from long, hard runs if they take these capsules daily. This supplement also receives positive reviews from weightlifters, who find it helps ease muscle and joint pain after hard workouts. Some customers find they are able to work out longer or more often after a few weeks of taking Kion Flex.

5. Best for Old Injuries: Bulletproof Turmeric Gummies

Bulletproof

If old injuries are flaring up and making it hard for you to exercise, try taking Bulletproof Turmeric Gummies. With turmeric extract and ginger root extract, these tasty, sugar-free gummies can help reduce the inflammation and pain associated with ailing bones, tendons and ligaments. The active ingredients also support a healthy circulatory system, which may speed recovery and help you work out more effectively.

Pros:

Delicious, ginger-peach flavor

Contains Ayurvedic herbs for natural joint support

Helps support cardiovascular health

Specs:

Active Ingredients: Turmeric root extract, Ginger root extract

Size: 60 gummies per jar

Strength: 300 mg Turmeric root extract and 350 mg Ginger root extract per 2-gummy serving

Supplement Type: Peach-Ginger Gummies

What Customers Love:

Customers who have had orthopedic surgeries in the past often find that taking these gummies helps keep them from experiencing discomfort during workouts. We saw lots of glowing reviews from those with former ACL tears and shoulder injuries. Reviewers also say these gummies are delicious and easy to chew. They appreciate that they are sugar-free and therefore kind to teeth.

6. Best for Mature Athletes: Physio Flex Pro

Physio Flex Pro

Physio Flex Pro is a great supplement for more mature athletes who are looking to preserve joint comfort, flexibility and mobility. It contains MSM, glucosamine and chondroitin, which are three popular compounds used to manage arthritis symptoms and joint pain. Physio Flex Pro also contains turmeric and ginger for their potent anti-inflammatory benefits, plus Bioperine to help enhance the bioavailability of the other ingredients.

Pros:

Contains multiple compounds to help preserve joint health

Formulated with Bioperine for enhanced bioavailability

Made in the U.S. in an FDA-registered facility

Specs:

Active Ingredients: D-glucosamine, Bromelain, Ginger, Turmeric, Chondroitin sulfate sodium, MSM and Bioperine

Size: 60 capsules per jar

Strength: 500 mg D-glucosamine, 300 mg Bromelain, 250 mg Ginger, 200 mg Turmeric, 100 mg Chondroitin sulfate sodium, 100 mg MSM and 10 mg Bioperine per serving

Supplement Type: Capsules

What Customers Love:

Customers in their 50s, 60s and beyond love this supplement for the comfort it provides them. They say they experience less joint pain after a few days of taking these capsules. The reduced pain makes it easier for them to stay active, whether that means going to the gym or taking walks around the block.

7. Best for Muscle Soreness: Beam Revive Antioxidant Capsules

Beam

Those who struggle with post-workout muscle soreness should absolutely try Beam Revive Antioxidant Capsules. These capsules are specifically formulated to support muscle recovery and repair. They contain nano hemp for stress-relief and relaxation, which willow bark to ease physical discomfort and EGCG, a compound with antioxidant properties that are favorable for recovery. Turmeric and pine bark round out the formula. You can take these capsules at any time of day, making this supplement easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

Pros:

Formulated with nano hemp for stress relief

High in beneficial antioxidants

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Specs:

Active Ingredients: White willow bark extract, Green tea extract, Turmeric extract, Pine bark extract, Black pepper extract and Broad spectrum nano hemp

Size: 60 capsules per jar

Strength: 400 mg White willow bark extract, 400 mg Green tea extract, 400 mg Turmeric extract, 100 mg Pine bark extract, 10 mg Black pepper extract and 10 mg Broad spectrum nano hemp per serving

Supplement Type: Capsules

What Customers Love:

Customers say their muscle soreness melts away after a dose or two of this supplement. They find that they become less sore after workouts when they are taking this supplement routinely. Reviewers also appreciate the mental stress relief they begin feeling about an hour after swallowing these capsules. We saw glowing reviews from endurance athletes, basketball players and even boxers.

How We Picked the Best Dietary Supplements for Athletes Struggling with Pain and Inflammation

Production Process

We reviewed the process involved in making the best dietary supplements for pain and inflammation. We specifically searched for products often used to reduce muscle and joint soreness and swelling caused by athletic activities.

We analyzed the cultivation, processing, extraction manufacturing and third-party testing processes of each company to ensure all winners followed cGMP practices in addition to Non-GMO, Kosher and other certifications.

Reviews

We analyzed customer reviews to identify the dietary supplements that were most effective in minimizing inflammation and helping users recover from demanding workouts. We noted other key reasons the customers appreciated these products such as ingredients, customer service and general wellness effects.

Testing

We confirmed that all supplement companies on this list contracted with third-party independent laboratories to ensure thorough pathogen and contaminant-free products. These companies are also transparent about their production techniques, ingredients and testing results.

They provide convenient access to Certificate of Analysis reports for customers by providing testing results on their websites.

Quality Ingredients

The winners included supplement companies known for using the finest quality ingredients. We included companies known for using non-GMO, organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

What to Look For When Buying Dietary Supplements for Reducing Inflammation

Several factors are important to consider when seeking the right dietary supplements to support your athletic performance and recovery.

Potency, form, flavor and price preferences vary for every individual. Some secondary factors may include customer service, 100% guarantee, shipping speed and flexible monthly subscriptions.

Potency

It is best to start with a mild or regular strength potency when you first start taking dietary supplements for pain and inflammation. Dietary supplements come in different strengths, so it is best to start with lower-strength products and slightly increase the dose and/or frequency after several days. Once you have been taking dietary supplements for several weeks, you may be able to change to a higher potency. Some athletes prefer to take supplements after a workout, but some people find it better to take it before a workout.

Form

Supplement products are diverse. These products that help with inflammation come in a wide range and they include:

Gummies

Capsules

Tablets

Lotions, creams and other topical products may also be a huge help when it comes to managing pain and inflammation.

Price

Dietary supplements range in price depending on strength, ingredients, size and other specs. Make sure you’re shopping for something that’s within your budget, especially if you need to stock up for a few months.

FAQs

Are dietary supplements legal?

Fortunately, dietary supplements are legal. But it’s important to note that not all supplements are regulated by the FDA. So make sure you do your research on supplements before buying and taking supplements

Can dietary supplements alone help with pain?

While dietary supplements may help with symptoms of pain and inflammation, they are not a replacement for pain medication as prescribed by your doctor. Always consult your doctor before starting supplements to determine whether or not they’re right for you.

Conclusion

Dietary supplements can be an effective way to manage inflammation and many other symptoms. They are convenient to take with you when traveling for competitions. These seven supplements are some of our favorites for athletes who need a little help with pain and inflammation. Just make sure to consult your doctor before taking dietary supplements.