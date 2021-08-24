Called out! Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann roasted Demi Burnett for “having a girlfriend” while competing last season on Bachelor in Paradise amid Brendan Morais and Pieper James’ drama on Monday, August 23.

“Demi, girl, I love you but you had a girlfriend last time,” Blake, 32, said on his Instagram Story during the week 2 episode.

The former Bachelorette contestant was speaking in reference to Demi’s ex-fiancé Kristian Haggerty. She was introduced during week 3 of season 6 while the Texas native, 26, sparked a relationship with Derek Peth. The two ladies stayed together until the finale, and they got engaged. However, they split less than two months later.

“I literally met Kristian at Stagecoach. We all knew you had a girlfriend when going to Paradise,” Blake continued, while adding, “I think she is just a little frustrated right now.”

The “Behind the Rose” podcast host wasn’t the only person to call out Demi’s relationship with Kristian while she criticized Brendan and Pieper’s relationship on the show.

“[Derek Peth] watching Demi complain that someone came on Paradise with a relationship with someone back home,” a fan tweeted with a GIF of Jim Halpert from The Office.

😭🤣💀 leave bip 6 outta this — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) August 24, 2021

“LOL I see no lies,” Derek, 34, wrote while sharing the tweet. Demi responded, “Leave BIP 6 outta this,” with crying, laughing and skull emojis.

During the week 2 episode, Brendan, 31, came under fire from the other contestants when they called him out for his past relationship with Pieper, 23, before coming to the beach in Mexico. The Bachelor Nation duo were first photographed together in New York City back in April and have seemingly been seeing each other ever since.

However, Blake, who stirred up drama during season 6 because of his past hookups with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman, warned that fans should “wait” and let it “play out.”

“Brendan is saying he wasn’t in a relationship with Pieper,” Blake said. “Now, I know how this can work … I’m going to wait and see what Pieper has to say because I know what happens down there when you start getting bullied and kicked around.”

Pieper arrived on the beach later that episode, and the drama was left on a cliffhanger. If you can’t wait to see how things end, click here for season 7 spoilers.