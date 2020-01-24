A wild prediction! Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann hilariously guessed who Peter Weber would end up with at the end of The Bachelor. Surprisingly, it wasn’t any of his gorgeous contestants. The former Bachelor in Paradise star had the perfect answer after a fan asked who he “ships Peter with the most.”

“Chris [Harrison],” the 30-year-old reality stud quipped in the comments on Instagram. There’s no doubt that the 28-year-old leading man and show host, 48, will continue to be close pals. However, we hope Peter finds his Mrs. Right — and Chris does, too.

Life & Style exclusively caught up with the TV personality about Peter’s emotional conversation with ex Hannah Brown during her appearance on season 24. He explained that “no one asked” for the former Bachelorette star to admit that she felt like she “f–ked up” ending things with the pilot, but the closure needed to happen.

“Honestly, I think it was fair. It was all raw, organic and honest,” Chris explained about their talk, which viewers saw play out during week 2. “It wasn’t like she was trying to do something or he was trying to do something. It was just something that organically happened. Honestly, I think it was good. It was something, clearly, they needed to resolve and get over this hurdle before anybody could move on. I think it was kind of cathartic, to be honest.”

As for what Peter is looking for in a significant other? He confessed he’s simply looking for a partner in life. “Obviously, it sounds cliché, but [I’m looking for] that girl [who] is my best friend. You are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe that you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her,” Peter admitted during an interview with Good Morning America back in September, just hours after he was announced as the next Bachelor.

As a pilot, he’s looking for someone who’s ready to take flight. “The girl that is as thirsty for adventure as I am and just constantly exploring and never is gonna lose that,” he added. “A girl that family is extremely important to her because for me coming from such a close family that’s that’s my rock.”

Good luck, Peter!