Bryan Abasolo admitted he was “beaten down” when he hired a divorce coach after he and his estranged wife. Rachel Lindsay, called it quits.

“When I first met my divorce coach last year, I was emotionally and psychologically beaten down,” Bryan, 44, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 18. “I needed an objective opinion and guidance to make a huge decision.”

The former Bachelorette contestant then credited his divorce coach, Rene Garcia, “for helping me face the PR tricks and gaslighting I was warned was coming.”

“I’m thankful. If thinking of separating, find a divorce coach so you don’t make a decision by reaction, but through clarity,” he concluded.

Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel, 39, in January after four years of marriage. While their split has been making headlines, the chiropractor did not give examples of the “gaslighting” he was referring to in the caption.

Not only did Bryan praise Rene in his post, but the divorce coach broke down the work they’ve been doing together in his own Instagram post on July 18.

“Bryan faced a tough decision as he had had enough of chasing, as he calls it ‘a constantly moving goal post’ and he expressed ‘tolerating disingenuous’ behavior,” he captioned the video post. “The fear of gaslighting, media-fed attacks on his character and bullying had been an excuse thus delaying taking action. I’m happy to have been chosen to help him get clarity, be sure of his decision and know what to expect.”

Rene then praised Bryan for staying “committed to his personal development and the growth of his practice.”

Fans watched Bryan and Rachel get engaged during the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017, and they got married two years later in 2019.

Their divorce has gotten messy, and Rachel was recently ordered to pay Bryan $13,000 a month in temporary spousal support following a hearing in July. Bryan claimed that he needed the amount of money in order to move out of the home they resided in during their marriage.

“Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other,” Bryan said during the hearing, according to documents obtained by In Touch. “Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

Courtesy of Bryan Abasolo/Instagram

Before the ruling was determined, Rachel argued that she “paid 100 percent of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets (including their food, medicine, daycare, boarding, vet bills, pet insurance) on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home.”

“Except for paying our gardener and 50 percent of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs,” she continued.

In addition to the monthly payment, Rachel was also ordered to pay $15,000 to cover her ex’s lawyer fees and $5,000 for his forensic expert expenses.