High hopes! Caelynn Miller-Keyes admitted it “hurt” when Hannah Brown was chosen as season 15’s Bachelorette over her following Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

“I remember getting the call that it wasn’t me for Bachelorette, and I was like, ‘Dang! That kind of sucks.’ And then, I found out it was [Hannah] at Women Tell All … It hurt. It definitely hurt,” the former contestant, 24, explained to Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast on May 25.

Caelynn was eliminated by the former football player, 28, following hometown dates, while the Alabama native, 25, was sent home the previous week. Historically, the new Bachelor or Bachelorette is chosen from the top four contestants of the previous season, but ABC loves mixing things up. For example, Clare Crawley is the season 16 leading lady, and she hasn’t appeared in the franchise for over two years.

“It stung and I was upset and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn’t. It was Hannah’s,” Caelynn added. “Looking back on previous seasons, it’s always been in the top four and then to branch out and to pick Hannah, it just hurt.” The former Miss North Carolina noted she has “so many thoughts” about the situation but held back.

Hannah and Caelynn knew each other from the pageant circuit and their competitive nature carried over into the Bachelor mansion. The ladies butted heads quite a bit in the early weeks before deciding to let their feud fizzle out.

The former Miss Alabama went on to get engaged to Jed Wyatt during the season 15 finale, but their engagement ended a month later when she found out he lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens.

As for Caelynn, she left season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise with franchise alum Dean Unglert, and they are still dating. The former Bachelorette contestant, 29, previously told Life & Style he and the Bachelor Nation babe are “taking their time,” but they are having a blast while doing so.

“It has been so much fun because he brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is different than any other ones that I have had. He challenges me and pushes me in different ways,” Caelynn gushed about her beau to E! News. “He takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. He brings out the adventure side of me but also challenges me intellectually as well.”

Things have a way of working out!