Riverdale’s Camila Mendes’ Best Braless Fashion Moments: Photos of the Actress With No Bra

No bra, no problem! Riverdale actress Camila Mendes has rocked tons of braless looks on the red carpet and in her street style.

The Virginia native skyrocketed to fame for her role as Veronica Lodge on the CW series based off of the Archie comics. It was her first major acting gig shortly after graduating from New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

Since then, she’s become a mainstay on red carpets across the country and has attended many A-list events, including the Met Gala.

“I used to be obsessed with Nicole Richie. I loved her style growing up because she had boho-chic nailed down,” the Palm Springs actress told Fashionista in April 2021. “But I think my style has evolved since then and has a bunch of influences. I don’t even know anymore.”

The Dangerous Lies star admitted she doesn’t do “that much shopping” and isn’t “much of an online shopper.” Instead, she relies on the advice of her stylist and items that brands send her. Cami has tapped Molly Dickson for some of her most memorable red carpet looks. The stylist dresses tons of young celebrities, including Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae and Katherine Langford.

“I’m not much of a big spender when it comes to clothing and what not, although I do love designer clothes, I wish I was more bold,” Camila confessed about her shopping habits since stepping into the limelight. “I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around spending that much money on clothes yet. I haven’t reached that mentality.”

That being said, Cami noted she missed being able to “show off” her personal style at “events” while production for Riverdale was paused and people were self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s the point of dressing up at home? Normally, I’m in workout clothes for convenience because I’m heading to my trainer’s or to set, where I’ll put on a costume. When I’m at home, I’m always in an oversized T-shirt,” she told Shape in April 2021. “My friend gifted me a bunch of vintage shirts, one says ‘HUBBA HUBBA’ that I can’t stop wearing. Right now, I like wearing stuff that’s feel-good, fun and has some personality to it.”

