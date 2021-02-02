This article was originally published on Trusted Hemp Extract. To view the original article, click here.

Panic disorder is a common anxiety disorder that is found in a lot of people. This condition can result in a large number of symptoms including sweating, trembling, chills, shortness of breath, increased heart rate, etc. Sometimes, panic attacks might be directly linked to anxiety, however, in certain situations, there can be other stress factors that can lead to panic attacks.

Research and studies suggest that a hemp-derived compound called cannabidiol (CBD) has the ability to control anxiety and panic attacks. Hence, this compound is now being recognized as a great hope for people who suffer from different problems associated with panic attacks. So through this article, we list everything you want to know about panic attacks and the benefits of CBD for controlling this condition. This will help you to understand whether you can use CBD for panic attacks and other anxiety disorders.

What Are Panic Attacks?

A lot of people confuse panic attacks for anxiety attacks. However, they are different conditions that can be caused by various reasons. Anxiety attacks are developed as a response to a specific stressor. For instance, a person might feel fearful or apprehensive about a specific situation, which can lead to anxiety attacks. Anxiety attacks are usually short-lived. When the stressor that causes anxiety goes away, this condition will go away too.

But panic disorders are not generally related to any stressor. It involves unexpected and repeatedly occurring instances of fear. It can be followed by a wide range of symptoms including heart palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, abdominal distress, chest pain, terror, chills, fear of dying, tingling sensation in various body parts, etc.

Sometimes, the symptoms resulting from a panic attack might mimic the symptoms of heart attacks or other serious medical conditions. As a result of this, extensive testing might be necessary for correctly diagnosing panic disorder.

What Causes Panic Attacks?

Researchers are still unable to pinpoint the exact reasons for panic attacks. It might be hereditary or can be caused by stressful life events. Some other causes that can lead to panic disorders and associated panic attacks include withdrawal from some medications; low blood sugar levels; use of various stimulants like caffeine, cocaine, or amphetamines; a minor cardiac problem, known as mitral valve prolapse that can be caused when a valve of the heart fails to close properly; and an overactive thyroid gland.

CBD For Panic Attacks

Panic attacks are usually treated using antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs. These drugs can result in many negative effects on users. Hence, they may not be suitable for long-term use. However, CBD can be beneficial in this situation, as it can effectively control panic attacks without resulting in severe side effects. Hence, this compound is now being used by a lot of people for naturally treating panic disorders and associated symptoms.

CBD has the capability to control mood changes by affecting the endocannabinoid receptors in the human body. It can also affect some neurotransmitters that are associated with anxiety and other mental disorders. In addition to this, CBD is even found to regulate the blood flow pattern to various areas of the brain that are linked to anxiety. Hence, CBD can help to control anxiety and panic attacks in different ways.

The ability of CBD to treat various mental disorders without resulting in severe side effects made this compound popular in the healthcare sector.

In addition to panic disorder, CBD can help to control many other anxiety disorders too. Some of them are listed below:

CBD For Generalized Anxiety Disorders

A lot of people suffer from this condition in their everyday lives. The causes of generalized anxiety disorder vary from genetics to variations in brain chemistry and functions. It can lead to a wide array of symptoms including dizziness, excessive sweating, tiredness, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, trembling or shaking, etc.

CBD can help to control this disorder effectively. In addition to this, it can help people to alleviate various symptoms associated with generalized anxiety disorders. Hence, this compound is used as an effective and natural cure for this condition.

CBD For Social Anxiety Disorder

This is another important anxiety disorder that CBD can help to treat. The use of CBD for anxiety can help to calm your mind thereby controlling different symptoms associated with social anxiety disorders.

Studies suggest that people who use CBD were able to reduce their anxiety when they have to interact with others or perform an activity in the public.

CBD For PTSD And OCD

These two conditions are found in a lot of people. They can cause chronic anxiety thereby adversely affecting the general well-being of people who are suffering from them.

CBD can also help to control these problems too. It can effectively relieve anxiety thereby helping people to get relief from such disorders.

The effectiveness of CBD in controlling anxiety can help to alleviate a large number of mental disorders and their associated symptoms. Hence, the use of CBD for panic attacks, PTSD, social anxiety disorders. OCD, etc are increasing among people.

