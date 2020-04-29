The text heard ’round the world. Vanderpump Rules regular Brian Carter (a.k.a. Carter) sent Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark his thoughts after their epic engagement — in the form of a nasty text message defending his now ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, and her involvement in the couple’s clearly successful romance. It all started when Stassi, 31, and her casting director fiancé got in their car to head to an engagement party Lisa Vanderpump threw for them just after the question was popped on the April 28 episode.

The legendary message sent to Beau, 39, read: “Don’t forget to thank Kristen for hooking you guys up. She made it happen and now you and Stassi treat her like s—t. That’s some cold-blooded s—t right there.”

Needless to say, the bombshell e-note sent Stassi reeling — and she even further addressed her anger on the Pump Rules after show. “The only time you’ve stood up for Kristen and given a s—t about how Kristen feels,” the blonde beauty called out the 46-year-old. “You’ve spent how many ever years dating Kristen, treating her like trash and using her, and then the one time you want to stick up for her is to text us right after we get engaged and say that.”

Stassi elaborated that she felt she was “so close to going to the dark side” when receiving the message but she ended up deciding to “let it go” for the day to enjoy her party … which, you guessed it, Kristen, 37, was not invited to.

The brunette beauty also gave her thoughts on the situation during the after show. “I agree the timing was poor but he was literally the only person defending me and having my back,” Kristen explained. “I’m mind blown that I’m retracted from being allowed to celebrate a relationship that I essentially forced … like f—k off.”

Despite his decision to support his longtime lady love, Kristen and Carter called it quits in January — and she has since started seeing Alex Menache, an L.A. boy who is a storied member of their friend group. She first revealed she was seeing a new man during an Instagram Live session with Andy Cohen in March.

Maybe this new romance will help patch things up between Kristen and Stassi? Seems like we’ll have to wait and see.