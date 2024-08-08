Christina Hall Says Men Sending Notes Won't Be Her 4th Husband

Christina Hall (née Haack) has a PSA for the men who have sent her notes amid her divorce from husband Joshua Hall: Don’t.

“Dear men. Your hand written/typed letters are cute, but no, you will not be my 4th ex-husband,” the Christina on the Coast star, 41, wrote on her Instagram Stories with a zany face emoji on Thursday, August 8.

Before her marriage to Josh, 44, Christina was married to former Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa and British mechanic Ant Anstead. She welcomed kids Taylor and Brayden during her nine-year marriage to Tarek, 42, which ended in 2018. Christina and Ant, 45, welcomed son Hudson before their 2021 divorce, which came after three years of marriage.

The HGTV star’s post also included messages for a few other groups of people.

“Dear fellow realtors — please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home … but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent,” the PSA read.

Christina also wrote, “Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it,” adding a face with peeking eye emoji.

Josh filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage in Orange County, California, on July 16, Life & Style confirmed. He listed their date of separation as July 8 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

The southern California native requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina, including their marital home in Newport Beach, California. He also asked for spousal support and requested that his ex’s rights to alimony be terminated.

Christina also submitted paperwork for dissolution of marriage in Orange County that day. She listed their date of separation as July 7 and stated that the division of their assets would be determined at a later date. She requested the termination of rights to spousal support for both parties.

The divorce became messy when the Flip or Flop alum claimed that Josh diverted “over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on July 24.

Josh also reportedly declined to accept a seven-figure settlement that Christina allegedly offered, a source told Page Six.

Christina slammed her estranged husband as “insecure” in an Instagram Stories statement on July 25.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” she wrote.

She noted that she has “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children” and said that “anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise,’” Christina continued, pointing out that “divorces do not happen overnight.”

Josh later broke his silence on August 2.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”