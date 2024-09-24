Donna Kelce Discusses Relationship With Taylor Swift’s Family

The Swifts and the Kelces are getting along beautifully! Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, recently discussed her relationship with Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, and other members of the pop star’s family.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna, 71, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of FX’s Grotesquerie, in which Travis, 34, will make his acting debut, on Monday, September 23. “Wonderful people, very down-to-Earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

Andrea, 66, joined Taylor, 34, at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, as did the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s brother, Austin Swift. Mama Swift and Mama Kelce went viral in a fan-captured video that showed them sharing a sweet hug in the VIP suite.

Andrea and Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, previously attended Chiefs games with their daughter during the 2023 football season, where they got to spend time with Donna and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce. Andrea, Scott, 72, and Ed, 72, even spent Christmas Day 2023 together at the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor and Travis began dating in July 2023 after the tight end went to her Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, Taylor heard about his attempt and got in touch.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said during her Time Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The Grammy winner went public with the NFL star at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on September 24, 2023, where she was photographed with Donna for the first time. She was introduced to Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, later in the season. Travis has also met Taylor’s parents, and everyone seems to be meshing together very well.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

The insider added that Taylor is “super down-to-earth” and “gets along with everybody.” She’s also “humble,” which is a quality that the people in Travis’ family share.

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time,” the source concluded. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her. Family is one of the most important things to him, so seeing Jason and his parents joke around with Taylor, he can just feel this sense of how well she meshes with all of them. It’s an amazing feeling.”