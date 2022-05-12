Single vibes? Actor Garrett Hedlund showed off his ripped abs in a rare photo following his split from Emma Roberts.

“When asked what you’re training for … and you say for life,” the Friday Night Lights star, 37, captioned the sexy picture via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 11. Garrett held his shirt in his mouth, exposing his washboard stomach, while flexing his arms in a gym.

Garrett Hedlund/Instagram

The Georgia Rule actor usually keeps a very low profile and is typically not very active on social media. His shirtless photo came on the heels of him announcing his new role in the Paramount+ series Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone.

“Cats outta the bag, eh? Dream team,” the “Chances Are” musician gushed via Instagram about his new television project. “I love this group SO DAMN MUCH.”

Garrett has been staying out of the public eye since his split from Emma, 31, which Life & Style confirmed in January 2022. Their uncoupling came more than one year after they welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, together in December 2020.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It wasn’t working,” a source told In Touch, who was first to report the news, at the time about the reason behind their breakup. The source noted that there was a “possibility” Emma and Garrett could rekindle their romance “down the line,” but it appears they are only coparenting at the moment.

Shortly after news of their split broke, Garrett seemingly dropped a breakup song. “Been cooking’ something’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now, I finally get to share it with the world,” the Tron: Legacy actor wrote via Instagram about his tune “The Road,” which was his first single as a solo artist.

The lyrics of his song hint at a romance that went downhill. “4000 miles to just be still,” the Pan actor sings in one verse of the song. “Was it worth it / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it / But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.” He also mentions that he knows the person the song is about is “hurting.”

Emma and Garrett began dating in March 2019 and were first romantically linked after they were spotted holding hands while walking through Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.