Home sweet home! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown had her entire apartment transformed by organization company The Home Sort. The season 15 star showed off the impressive before and after in a YouTube video on Thursday, October 8.

“I live in disaster,” the Bachelor Nation babe, 26, confessed in the video. Her two-bedroom California apartment is spacious, airy and outfitted with gorgeous new appliances. Unfortunately, it also had piles of Hannah’s clothes lying about and disorganized drawers around every turn.

“You wouldn’t think having your home organized would change your life? But it will totally change your life,” the organization guru assured the reality star.

Before dropping the transformation video, Hannah gave followers a peek into what the company was dealing with in a photo that showed her impressive shoe collection. “What shoe problem?” the Dancing With the Stars champ quipped via Instagram. In the photo, more than 50 pairs of sandals, heels, sneakers, boots and more could be seen laid out on the ground.

Part of the mess isn’t entirely Hannah’s fault, however. The Alabama native just moved into her new digs a few months ago. “I move into my new place that I just signed a lease to this weekend,” she dished on July 30. “It’ll be good to plant roots somewhere and then be able to grow and blossom.”

It’s unclear where she relocated to but said she’s in a new neighborhood around Los Angeles and appears to be in close proximity to the beach.

Hannah picked up her life and moved to the West Coast in summer 2019 between the end of her season and the beginning of Dancing With the Stars.

Although she’s lived in Tuscaloosa her whole life, she told Life & Style and other reporters in October 2019 that she’s excited for what the future holds for her in a new state. “I don’t know if I really see myself moving back to Alabama. I feel like the Lord and just like my life, there’s so much more in store for me that I can’t even imagine,” she said at the time.

That’s not to say she doesn’t get a bit homesick. “I just miss being on my couch with my Mom and my Daddy, watching a movie after dinner and playing with my dogs,” she divulged a few months after moving. “I kind of miss the simplicity of home … A piece of my heart will always be in Alabama. I really miss that sense of community and family that I had. I don’t know if L.A. truly feels like home just yet.”

It looks like she’s creating her own space one organized closet at a time. Keep scrolling to see her apartment transformation!