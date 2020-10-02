Damn, girl! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown showed off her massive shoe collection while reorganizing her closet, and it’s sure to make any fashionista a little jealous.

“What shoe problem?” the season 15 star, 26, quipped on her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 1. She shared a snapshot of organization company The Home Sort navigating through more than 50 pairs of sandals, heels, sneakers, boots and more.

Courtesy Hannah Brown/Instagram

The overhaul didn’t stop with the Dancing With the Stars winner’s closet. “So y’all already know that I can be a HOT MESS, but that takes on a whole new meaning when you see my closet!” the Bachelor Nation babe confessed in a separate post on Instagram.

“I admit, I am not the most organized person so I called in the experts — @thehomesort came to my new home and completely changed my life. They organized my closets, my kitchen, pretty much everything,” she continued before teasing that her whole apartment transformation is coming to her new YouTube channel next week.

[It looks like the reality star is staying focused on her own space after reuniting with ex Tyler Cameron in Los Angeles. The pair quarantined together at his Florida home nearly five months ago.

The reality exes were photographed eating lunch together with the 27-year-old former contestant’s friend Jacob “Brown Bear” Laham. However, it does not appear the exes have seen each other since while Tyler is visiting the west coast.

In April, Hannah left the contractor’s house in the panhandle state and went to her parents’ in Alabama after quarantining for weeks with him, Bachelor star Matt James and a handful of Tyler’s hometown pals amid the coronavirus pandemic. She finally returned to California, where she’s lived for the past year, in July.

Despite their chemistry, the former beauty queen’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that Hannah and Tyler are “just friends.” He explained, “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less … People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.” Both of the reality stars have also insisted their relationship is strictly platonic.

Hannah recently moved into a brand new apartment, and she’s making it her perfect home. Keep doing you, girl!