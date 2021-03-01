This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Heavenly, Herbaceous, And Plenty Of Hemp! – Tribe’s CBD Gin Basil Smash

When your doctor says to “eat more greens,” she’s probably not referring to the gloriously green cocktail in this post. However, when you think about it, the gin basil smash has many “healthy-ish” elements. For starters, basil is jam-packed with antioxidants. Add in a little vitamin C from the lemon juice, and it’s not unreasonable to claim this refreshing drink is kind-of medicinal.

Of course, what takes our gin basil smash to the next level is a dropperful of citrus-flavored CBD oil. While this green cocktail may not be as healthy as celery juice, we bet you’ll have an easier time downing a glass with friends.

CBD Gin Basil Smash

[IMAGE01 GOES HERE]

We don’t care if you flunked kindergarten gardening—anyone can grow fresh basil. Indeed, a common problem people often have with basil is that it grows too fast! Whether you’re using an indoor grower or planting in direct sunlight, this aromatic herb is excellent to have on hand.

Interestingly, there’s not just one basil strain to choose from. In addition to the standard “sweet basil,” you might see less-sweet” purple varieties at your local gardening shop. There’s also a unique cultivar known as “Thai basil” that often has hints of licorice.

Besides making this CBD cocktail, there are plenty of great ways you could put your basil to good use. For instance, you could use basil on salads, bruschetta, and tomato mozzarella sandwiches. You could also make a container-full of homemade pesto and freeze it for future use. Please don’t forget to add a bit of our CBD oil to your pesto for an extra chill pasta night!

Ingredients

2 oz gin

1 oz lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup

A few sprigs of fresh basil

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Muddle about 4 – 6 basil leaves in a cocktail shaker

Pour gin, lemon juice, Tribe CBD oil, and simple syrup in your shaker

Add ice and shake for about 10 seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Garnish with fresh basil leaves

Two of the most popular additions to this cocktail are cucumber and watermelon slices. Both of these cool fruits add a perfect touch to this oh-so-refreshing drink. For extra fizz, you could even top this drink with a little seltzer water.

Whatever you do, please don’t use too much force when you’re muddling your basil. Just like fresh mint, basil leaves could give off an undesirable “vegetal” flavor if you muddle too aggressively. Just a few light presses should be enough to release the essential oils without “smashing” your basil’s aromatics.

