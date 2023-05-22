Finding her true love! Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has a fairy tale relationship with Ryan Dawkins.

The ABC alum said that the way her other half talks to her and about her “forever makes my heart smile,” while appearing on the “Almost Famous” podcast in May 2023, revealing that she’s “finally at peace.”

Keep reading for details on their relationship and where the couple stands now.

Are Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Married?

Ryan got down on one knee and proposed to Clare in October 2022.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” she announced via Instagram at the time. “The easiest YES of my life.”

The couple held an “intimate” ceremony and officially tied the knot in February 2023.

“It was just his family, my family, my two best friends and we planned this little thing,” Clare shared on the “Almost Famous” podcast, noting that the ceremony happened in the same location where they had their first kiss.

Clare Crawley/Instagram

“It was the most perfect wedding. We left there and I was like, that was everything I ever wanted out of a wedding. To feel the way I feel, to enjoy it and to be able to share that with my mom,” she added. “We can have a party another time and a reception another time, but that was everything I wanted and needed at a wedding.”

Following thier wedding, the pair bought and moved into a new house together.

How Did Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Meet?

Clare revealed that “Ryan slid in the DMs” on social media.

“I had never seen any of the Bachelor or Bachelorette shows,” Ryan recalled on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I came across a promo for her show in 2020 and I thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world. I was going through a split with my ex-wife during that summer and then it took me about seven months to get up the courage to reach out to her.”

Do Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Have Kids?

While they don’t have children together, Ryan does have two daughters with his ex-wife. He told “Almost Famous” podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that the relationship with Clare and his daughters is “amazing,” noting that they “love” his new wife.

He added, “Clare is the absolute best bonus mom you could ever ask for.”