Her Bachelor Nation days may be over, but Clare Crawley might be down for a televised wedding to new fiancé Ryan Dawkins.

“To be determined, we will see,” the former Bachelorette, 41, tells Life & Style in an exclusive video at the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event in New York City on Thursday, October 13. “I think the fans have been there all along the way for the last 10 years with me. I feel like it would be fun to share everything with them as well.”

Life & Style confirmed on October 10 that Clare and the Mascots Sports CEO, 45, had gotten engaged during the RiSE festival weekend in Las Vegas. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life,” the salon owner announced via Instagram, sharing photos from the big moment.

Clare tells Life & Style that she was “1000 percent” surprised about the proposal.

“One of the things he said to me. … He was like, ‘I’m excited one day for you to be my wife.’ And I was like, ‘I know, me too.’ Because we always talk about getting married,” she recalls. “Then, he started getting a little teary and I was teary because of the festival. And I’m like, ‘Are you crying? Because I’m crying. What’s going on?’ Then, he got down on one knee.”

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

She continues, “I could totally talk about him forever. He’s amazing.”

The former ABC star says that she and Ryan had talked about the RiSE festival “last year on our first date.” So, when it came time to book their tickets, both of them were ready for “this festival of lights,” which Clare says was “beautiful.” She adds, “It was one of the most magical things that I’ve been looking forward to for so long, and I think it was meant to happen this year.”

Of course, she’s already envisioning her forthcoming wedding dress, which will be “white and stunning and long” with “no sleeves.” When it comes to the designer, Clare teases, “There’s a couple people that I’ve been eyeballing. I think it’s gonna be when you try it on and it’ll just feel right. I want to go a little bit more classic.”

Overall, the California native is “doing amazing” and at a great place.

“Life is really good. It’s very calm and full love and full happiness,” she shares. “I’ve been working on a lot of self-improvement, healing from a lot of things. This is where the happiness is in my life. This is where the joy is now and in all the work of healing myself.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper