This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

The popularity of CBD in health, wellness fields, and beyond is ever on the rise. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of many compounds naturally derived from cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain vital antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties that show beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and mitigation. CBD produced within the United States must come from cannabis or hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound commonly associated with marijuana), allowing CBD to be legally sold and distributed.

There are countless products to choose from when it comes to CBD on the market these days, especially when looking to buy CBD online. When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you a few of Elixinol’s CBD products, and we think you will like what you see from our expert review and their high-quality products:

Elexinol CBD – Real Tested CBD Review

“We have always been committed to hemp. Learning from it. Teaching others about it. Helping the world discover the healing properties that are locked inside its humble leaves and flowers. While it started with a passion for the diverse opportunities that hemp uniquely offers – from paper to clothing to fibers. Along the way, we also discovered that hemp was an amazing source of some of the most poorly researched yet most impactful wellness ingredients known to man – cannabinoids. And so began Elixinol’s dedication to research, science and bringing new, innovative products rich in cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids to people in need of real wellness solutions.” -Elixinol CBD

Elixinol Omega Turmeric CBD Capsules + DHA

First up from Elixinol CBD are their Omega Turmeric CBD Capsules plus DHA. These capsules are ranked just outside the top ten of our Best CBD Capsule category. Testing very accurately to the label claim, with a little extra CBD present, these capsules received a recommended review from our experts. Though they are missing some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a full-spectrum CBD product, there was CBC present, and these capsules did test THC-free. If you are in the market for a CBD capsule that has some added therapeutic benefits, these contain turmeric and omega for an extra boost.

Elixinol Body Comfort CBD Capsules + Boswellia – 900mg

Next is Elixinol’s Body Comfort CBD Capsules with Boswellia. These capsules from Elixinol get a highly recommended from our experts, and rank fourth in our Best CBD Capsules category. Packed with every rare cannabinoid we like to see and a little extra CBD, these capsules offer a great value for customers, costing just about $0.07 per milligram of CBD. This is advertised as a THC-free product and tests accurately so, without missing any of the other rare cannabinoids needed for an entourage effect. These capsules also combine Boswellia, another anti-inflammatory herbal extract, making them a great choice for anyone seeking the potential pain relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD.

Elixinol CBD Sports Gel

Ranked with the number one spot in our Best CBD Topicals category is Elixinol CBD’s Sports Gel. This CBD topicals gets a highly recommended from our experts. Testing well above the label amount for CBD (300mg more!) and with many of the rare cannabinoids we like to see, this CBD topical offers a fantastic value for consumers. This THC-free topical costs just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD, making it a very cost effective option for a high-quality CBD topical. Eliniol’s CBD Sports Gel also comes with a unique and easy to use pump feature, ideal for easy use anywhere.

Elixinol Daily Balance Full Spectrum CBD Oil – 500mg Cinnamint

Moving on to Elixinol’s Daily Balance Full-Spectrum CBD Oil in cinnamint flavor. This CBD oil is recommended by our experts and is ranked in our top 20 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oils. Testing very accurately to label claims, this oil truly a full-spectrum CBD product, packed with rare cannabinoids including almost 20mg of THC. If you are looking for the entourage effect from your CBD oil, this is an ideal choice for you.

Elixinol Organic Balance CBD Oil – 300mg

Last but not least is Elixinol’s Organic Balance CBD Oil. This full-spectrum CBD oil received a recommended review from our experts, with a score of 89, and a place in our top 15 Best CBD Oils. Testing very accurately to label claims, and packed with rare cannabinoids including CBC, THC, and CBG, this is a great low-dosage full-spectrum oil. This USDA organic approved oil is also made with MCT coconut oil, making it easily absorbed by the body and fast acting.

Elixinol CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works, but also has the quality you are seeking. Not all CBD is created equal, and when it comes to Elixinol CBD, the quality and reliability are definitely there. Elixinol is one of one of our preferred CBD brands we have tested and reviewed, we highly recommend their CBD. Whether you are shopping for an oil, topical or capsule, Elixinol CBD is a dependable choice. Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.