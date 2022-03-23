Her biggest fan. Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz, was seen supporting her mom at the iHeart Radio Music Awards alongside Ben Affleck.

The 14-year-old was captured standing in front of the Good Will Hunting screenwriter, 49, in the audience as the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 52, accepted the Icon Award onstage. Emme and Ben both smiled and proudly applauded J. Lo during her heartfelt speech.

“Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t,” the Selena actress said to the crowd. “Thank you for teaching me who I really am. I can overcome negativity and so can you, every single moment.”

As the true icon that she is, J. Lo ended her speech by informing her fans, “I’m just getting started.”

It’s clear, though, that she prioritizes her role as a mother in addition to being a world-famous pop star and actress. Emme’s supportive moment at the awards show comes just one month after her mama celebrated her and twin brother Max’s 14th birthday.

“My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxandLulu,” J. Lo captioned a sweet Instagram post on February 22. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way … I am so grateful for you both!!!”

The “On My Way” crooner shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she married in June 2004 and divorced in June 2014. Despite splitting, they continue to amicably coparent their children. Now that J. Lo reconnected with Ben after nearly 17 years since they ended their engagement in 2004, the Way Back actor has made it a point to spend quality time with his girlfriend’s children.

Throughout 2021, the couple were spotted taking Emme and Max on various outings throughout Los Angeles, including with Ben’s children Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite how much J. Lo adores both of her kids, Emme has become a fan-favorite in recent years for breaking into show business. She and the Marry Me star gave a stellar performance of J. Lo’s hit “Let’s Get Loud” at the February 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Afterward, the teen published her own children’s book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day in September 2020.

Thanks to her mother, the rising star always has the option to embrace her creativity and style, such as when she debuted her cool blue hair color in late 2021.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

Aside from fashion, the talented teen also enjoys exploring new music with J. Lo, as the source added she “inherited her [mom’s] creative flair.”

“[Emme] loves writing music, singing and dancing,” the insider gushed. “On the weekends, the two of them can often be found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”