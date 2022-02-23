The true loves of her life. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her kids Emme and Max Muñiz’s 14th birthday, gushing that she will “love [them] forever.”

“My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxandLulu,” the Marry Me actress, 52, captioned an Instagram fan-made video of the twins growing up over the years on Tuesday, February 22. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way … I am so grateful for you both!!!”

J. Lo also gushed that she hopes she can “be half of the blessing [Emme and Max] have been to my life.”

“Today marks a very special day … it’s 2/22/22,” the “On the Floor” singer added to her lengthy caption. “They say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity. Today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future, a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day, 14 years ago, has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life.”

She concluded her heartfelt tribute by telling her children, “Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

J. Lo shares the 14-year-olds with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The two married in 2004 and divorced 10 years later. However, they continue to amicably coparent their children. Now, Jennifer is dating her former flame Ben Affleck. The former couple rekindled their relationship after she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April of that year.

The reunited duo first dated in 2002 and even got engaged but called it quits in 2004. However, there was no bad blood between them, even though both moved on with other partners. Ben married ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018 but remain dedicated to coparenting their children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck.

Although J. Lo and Ben, 49, are enjoying their reignited romance, they still prioritize their children. They were even spotted hanging out with each other’s kids throughout 2021, ending the year by taking them on shopping trips in December.

And despite how much the “On My Way” artist loves both of her children, Emme has particularly made headlines for breaking into the entertainment industry. In February 2020, Emme and J. Lo gave a stellar performance together at the Super Bowl halftime show. The two belted out a rendition of J. Lo’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.” Eight months later, Emme published her own children’s book titled Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.

Thanks to her mother, Emme has been able to embrace her creativity. The mama-daughter duo sometimes write their own music together, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021.

“On the weekends, [J. Lo and Emme] can often be found at the kitchen table, penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard,” the source gushed.