Former Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt has stayed hush-hush after his ex-fiancée, Hannah Brown, used the N-word on Instagram Live. However, he low-key responded to the situation after Bachelor Nation alum Mike Johnson shared a lengthy response.

“Words are powerful,” Mike, 32, wrote on Instagram on May 20, while noting he can’t “pretend to know what’s in anyone else’s heart.” The veteran encouraged others to have “respectful conversations” and warned followers to be mindful of what they say. “Let’s know the power of our words and use them to spread kindness, not hate,” the former contestant from Hannah’s season added.

“Amen,” Jed, 26, simply responded to the powerful message. The aspiring musician has since moved on from the Alabama beauty, 25, with girlfriend Ellen Decker, so it seems as though he’s keeping his shade to a minimum.

That’s not to say Mike completely dragged Hannah in his post. “Cancellation solves nothing. Conversation solves everything,” he acknowledged. “No one is perfect, we’re [merely] mortals.”

Hannah used the racial slur on May 17 during an Instagram Live while singing the lyrics to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” as she recalled a TikTok dance. Fans immediately called her out, but she denied saying it before passing blame to her brother, Patrick Brown. “I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … Maybe it was Patrick. Um, anyway,” she said.

The former beauty queen addressed the situation again when viewers continued to comment on it. “I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh God,’” the Bachelor Nation star told her followers. “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word …. So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”

Hannah added, “Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

Many other Bachelor Nation stars, like Nick Viall, Bekah Martinez and Katie Morton, shared their thoughts on the situation and how Hannah handled things. Rachel Lindsay released an educational video on Instagram Live about the history of the racial slur and why it’s never OK to use.



Hannah did release a written apology on her Instagram Story the following day. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all,” she wrote. “I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”