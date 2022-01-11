The Kardashian Family’s Biggest TV and Career Regrets Ever: Embarrassing Moments on ‘KUWTK’ and More

Everything is 20/20 in hindsight! Kim, Khloé and more members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have admitted to regretting certain points in their careers, including embarrassing TV moments, releasing music and more.

Although Kim is now a billionaire mogul after creating several companies, including Skims and KKW Beauty, she tried her hand at many things in the early days of her career.

In 2011, she dropped her debut music video, “Jam (Turn It Up).” Although she ended up donating the money from the song to charity, she called trying her hand at in the music biz a “lame decision.”

“That’s the one thing I can’t believe I did,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. Khloé commended her sister and added that she would “never have the balls” to record a song.

That’s not to say KoKo doesn’t look back at any decisions she’s made and cringe. She confessed that one of her most embarrassing on-camera moments happened when she was trying to add some spice to her relationship with now-ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney‘s filming me,” the Good American founder reflected to People. “It’s just like why am I doing this on camera? It’s so mortifying.”

Khloé did the sexy video shoot after best friend Malika Haqq suggested doing something to “nurture” her romance with the former NBA player.

“You know, I kind of like the idea of a sexy little video — I can be naughty,” the reality star said in a confessional at the time.

Of course, Khloé isn’t the only famous family member to use their love life as a storyline on their reality show. Kendall Jenner admitted her older sisters are the ones who inspired her and Kylie Jenner to keep their dating lives out of the spotlight.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” the model explained during the KUWTK reunion in June 2020.

Kendall added, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest … I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

