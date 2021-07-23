Celebrities Who Have Been Married 3 or More Times: Blake Shelton, Kim Kardashian and More

Down the aisle … again! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Blake Shelton, Scarlett Johansson and Gary Oldman have been married three or more times.

Many of these A-listers’ first marriages happened before finding fame. Take country singer Blake, for example. He and his first wife, Kaynette Williams, met as teenagers in their hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

The “God’s Country” artist and his bride wed in 2003 while Blake was on break from touring with Toby Keith. Kaynette even served as his road manager until they divorced in 2006.

The “Ol’ Red” artist briefly reflected on their split during an interview with Men’s Journal in 2013. “Looking back, it was just the wrong thing all around… I married my buddy,” he said at the time about Kaynette. Blake went on to marry Miranda Lambert followed by Gwen Stefani.

Jennifer Lopez has gotten hitched three times out of five past engagements. Her longest relationship was with Marc Anthony. The pair were married from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed their twins, son Max and daughter Emme, in February 2008.

Although the singers remain close friends and coparents today, the “On the Floor” artist seemingly admitted she wasn’t the happiest during their marriage.

“I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s,” she said during a conversation with Jay Shetty for “Coach Conversations” in January 2021.

“There was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, ‘I love myself’. But obviously, I was doing all these things in my personal relationships that didn’t seem like I was loving myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it,” J.Lo continued. “It took time, and it’s a journey, and it’s still a journey for me.”

She didn’t explicitly say she was talking about her relationship with Marc, but the timing lines up since she was 34 when they wed.

That being said, Jennifer acknowledged she and the “Live My Life” artist’s relationship works best when they’re not romantically involved.

“There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends, and we’re parents together,” she said during an appearance on The View. “We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

