Honesty hour. Kelly Clarkson got candid about Adele‘s recent weight loss and the “pressure” she once felt to be a certain size.

“I don’t care what kind of weight she’s holding down; you walk in the room and she’s like a force, just physically captivating,” the 38-year-old said of the singer, 32, in an interview with Glamour UK, which appeared to have been conducted prior to news of her split from husband Brandon Blackstock. “If someone wanted to do it for themselves and for their health but that doesn’t change how many times I listened to her record.”

The “Miss Independent” songstress, who filed for divorce on June 4, opened up about the body-shaming she has dealt with as an artist. “I felt pressure. It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, ‘This is what you’re competing with and we’ve got to compete with it.’ I can’t compete with that,” Kelly noted. “That’s not even my image. That’s not who I am. That’s who they are. We’re all different and it’s okay.”

Adele first debuted her incredible 100-pound weight loss at Drake‘s birthday party in October 2019. A few months later, she flaunted her even slimmer figure in a photo from her birthday celebration in May, where she rocked a stunning little black dress.

Courtesy of Adele/Instagram

The powerhouse singer’s decision to get healthier had less to do with looks, however, and more to do with her son, Angelo Adkins. She’s “embracing motherhood on a whole different level,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively about her 7-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“She says she has more energy now — every aspect of her life has shifted. She feels energized and excited about the future.”

As for Kelly, she’s excited about the future as well. “They’re on board about moving forward with coparenting as their prime concern,” a source told Closer Weekly about the ex-couple. “They’re working on making this transition as easy as possible for all their kids.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!