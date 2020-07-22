Kanye West is shutting out wife Kim Kardashian following his now-deleted Twitter rants claiming she’s trying to “lock [him] up” and that he wants a divorce. “He is saying he doesn’t want Kim to come” to their Wyoming ranch, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kim is not communicating with Kanye, she is communicating with his friends who are with him at the ranch,” explains the source about the rapper, 43, who was visited by comedian Dave Chapelle following his tweets on Monday, July 20. “It is a delicate situation because Kanye feels abandoned by Kim but also would be triggered by her showing up.”

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock; Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is “following [the] advice” of a “team of experts and doctors,” notes the insider.

Kanye has been holed up at their family’s Wyoming property during his tweetstorms. “This is Kim’s literal worst nightmare — having zero control, unable to manage the perception and public scrutiny. This is everything she has worked against,” adds the source.

The KKW Beauty founder broke her silence about her husband’s tweets on Wednesday, July 22. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the reality star began a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Kim acknowledged she’d “never spoken publicly” about the effect Kanye’s mental health struggles have had on their family because she’s “very protective” of the “Fade” artist’s “right to privacy” and wanted to protect their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Although Kim said the Grammy winner’s status as a “public figure” makes him open to “criticism,” she asked for “compassion and empathy” while the couple, who got married in 2014, work “through” their current situation.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” her message continued. “Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”