Are you jealous? Because we sure are! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story during The Bachelor season finale on Tuesday, March 10, to ~humblebrag~ about how well connected she is. “Getting all that tea from [Chris Harrison],” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a photo of herself FaceTiming with the beloved host, 48.

If you’re not a Bachelor Nation fan, no worries! We’ll put this into perspective for you: Kim speaking to Chris during the finale is like chatting with Tom Brady during halftime at the Super Bowl — a.k.a. it’s a pretty big deal! In addition to her conversation with Chris, the SKIMS founder had some seriously amazing desserts available at her Bachelor bash.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim had not one, not two … but three cakes featuring finalists Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. The last sweet treat was of Peter Weber and his mom, Barbara Weber. Similarly to Kim, Barbara, too, has a famous crying face and thus, it was featured on the cake.

Naturally, the KKW Beauty wasn’t the only Kar-Jenner joining in on the reality TV fun. Her sister Kendall Jenner was pumped as well. “Ready,” the model, 24, captioned her own Instagram Story of the festive baked goods. As it happens, Kim and Kendall are two of several A-listers who absolutely love, love, love The Bachelor.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Turns out, even the rich and famous can’t resist a good dating show. Beyond that, there’s been a lot of crossover between Hollywood and Bachelor Nation when it comes to dating. Take Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, for example. She and Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron were rumored to be seeing each other after he and model Gigi Hadid called it quits after two months together.

What a time to be alive, huh? With Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette airing on Monday, May 18, we have plenty of time to mentally prepare for more roses, rosé and heartbreak.

