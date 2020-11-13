The trendiest mom around! Kourtney Kardashian was spotted rocking an edgy, all-black outfit while running errands in Los Angeles with BFF Fai Khadra on Thursday, November 12.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, wore a dress-like velvet blouse with leggings and chunky boots. To complete the look, Kourtney threw on a pair of chic sunglasses and grabbed a matching Hermès Birkin with gold hardware. Additionally, the Poosh.com founder had a bright red manicure.

From the looks of it, Kourtney snagged herself a matcha latte for some energy to take on the day! After all, the E! personality runs a business all while taking care of her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Thankfully, she and ex Scott Disick make fantastic coparents.

However, in recent months, it looks like things between the former flames might just be heating up again — and their loved ones are on board! Scott, 37, and Kourtney’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

The A-list couple dated on-and-off for nearly nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. During their time apart, Scott and Kourtney saw other people. Most notably, the Talentless founder had a significant relationship with Sofia Richie for over two years before breaking up in August 2020.

As for the mother of three, she dated model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018. With Scott and Kourtney both single, their reconciliation seems like a no-brainer! Unfortunately, she’s not exactly ready to take the plunge. “Right now, Kourtney isn’t letting him in romantically,” the insider noted, “but Scott would get back with her in a heartbeat.”

Even so, #Skourtney shippers can still expect lots of online flirting. “They have so much fun together and love to rile their fans up by posting pictures together and leaving comments on each other’s posts,” the source said.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian running errands in Los Angeles!