Lookin’ good, mama! Kourtney Kardashian shared a cute throwback bikini photo taken by her oldest son, Mason Disick, while the family celebrated Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday in Tahiti in late October.

The image was posted to the 41-year-old’s Instagram feed on Friday, November 13, among nine other pictures from the beach vacation. On her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared the photo of herself making a pouty face in a neon green bikini top and wrote, “[Photo] by Mason.”

Instagram

Kim brought her famous family to the French Polynesian island to celebrate her milestone birthday isolated from the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote about the trip on Instagram on October 27.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped [shape] me into the woman I am today,” Kim continued. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

As for Kourtney, it’s clear her children — including 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign — remain her top priority, even on vacation. The Poosh founder shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on-and-off for nine years before they split in 2015. Since then, they have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship.

In fact, the former flames get along so well that “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in early November. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

However, the longtime reality star is still holding back a bit. “Right now, Kourtney isn’t letting him in romantically,” the source added. “But Scott would get back with her in a heartbeat.” The exes have “so much fun together” and “love to rile their fans up” by posting pictures together and flirting with each other in the comments section of their Instagram posts.