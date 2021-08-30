A European getaway! Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were spotted out and about in Venice, Italy, on Monday, August 30.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 65, and the talent manager, 40, looked as fashionable as ever in their head-to-toe designer outfits. Both Corey and Kris appeared to be wearing entirely Dolce & Gabbana.

While the mother of six looked fun and flirty in a brightly patterned dress, her beau wore a white graphic tee and black shorts. Both A-listers threw on a pair of comfortable sneakers to walk the streets in style.

Over the weekend, Kris and Corey attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show featuring attendees like Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and more.

Of course, Kris made it a point to snap a loved-up photo of Kourtney, 42, and boyfriend Travis, 45, to share with fans via Instagram. “MAGICAL,” the Poosh.com founder commented, along with several sparkles emojis.

Since Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer took their romance public in February, Kris has been majorly supportive of their union. In fact, the former E! personality thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

As for Kris and Corey, they’ve been going strong since 2014. “He’s definitely an unofficial Kardashian-Jenner family member,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style in April.

“Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now,” the source added. “He’s an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone’s back.”

According to the insider, Corey is “especially close” with Kylie Jenner. “They pal around, they have the same sense of humor and taste in music.” Unfortunately, Kylie, 24, who is expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott, wasn’t present for the family’s Italian getaway!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble out and about in Venice, Italy.