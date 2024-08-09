Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Costars ‘Turned Off’ by Split Pity Party

Kyle Richards’ diamond has dulled as she deals with money problems and a toxic separation from Mauricio Umansky, but she’s getting precious little support from her fellow Housewives who aren’t RSVPing to her “pity party.”

“Her and Mauricio have a lot to sort out still as far as their financial problems go, but they’re not on good terms so how they’re going to handle this is anyone’s guess, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kyle’s crying the blues and acting like she’s going through more pain right now, staying home to take care of the kids and worrying about it all while he’s blowing money on his girlfriend and five-star resorts.”

The insider reveals that some of Kyle’s RHOBH costars “are sick of her whining, saying she tries to portray herself as a victim, a woman who’s been wronged,” specifically pointing out “Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, even her own sister Kathy Hilton.”

Although the end of Kyle’s 27-year marriage was heartbreaking on her family, her blues are coming off as overdramatic to her circle, the source notes.

“For her to be crying the blues when she’s had such a privileged life feels a bit rich and they want her to get a life,” the insider says. “Her pity party is a turn off and annoying people. Everyone has their own problems and telling her she’s on her own here.”

Bravo

It’s been more than one year since news broke of Kyle, 55, and Mauricio’s separation. Although the pair attempted to play coy about their marriage woes, fans saw the cracks in their relationship during RHOBH season 13.

Since their July 2023 separation, both parties sparked dating rumors. Kyle has faced ongoing chatter regarding her friendship with bestie Morgan Wade, as fans believe the women are in a romantic relationship. However, they both have denied the dating rumors on multiple occasions.

Mauricio, 54, for his part, was photographed holding hands with Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater while practicing for the show in October 2023. He continued to look cozy with other women, like Anitta that December.

However, he didn’t go public with another woman after his separation from Kyle until July. Mauricio was spotted receiving a deep embrace from actress Nikita Kahn when he arrived at the airport in Mykonos, Greece. After they welcomed one another with a passionate hug and kiss, they spent their vacation with their hands all over one another.

The Buying Beverly Hills star’s baecation not only came as a surprise to fans, but Kyle too. After the footage circulated the internet, the Halloween actress removed “wife” from her Instagram bio.

“She is more than ready to divorce Mauricio. She’s ready to take him to the cleaners!” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style on July 30. “Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches.”

Anger aside, Kyle was “humiliated” by Mauricio’s PDA photos that he seemingly wasn’t trying to be discreet about.

“She believed Mauricio was gallivanting in public with this young chippie to show her what she’s missing,” a third source exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, August 5. “But this was the end of their marriage right there!”