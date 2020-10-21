We are getting *major* Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls vibes right now! Kylie Jenner showed off her new blonde hair while stepping out for a girls’ night in West Hollywood. The longtime KUWTK star, 23, hit the town with her BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer on Tuesday, October 20, rocking a sexy, all-blue outfit.

Of course, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to give fans a closer look at the epic monochromatic moment. The almost-billionaire wore a baby blue crop top paired with a blue, leather-looking pantsuit. For accessories, Kylie perfectly matched her heels to her outfit and carried a Goyard handbag.

Based on the photo, the purse from the French fashion house retails for over $1,500. Believe it or not … that’s actually pretty cheap for Kylie. Take the makeup mogul’s tie-dye Hermès Birkin, for example. The customized piece by artist and upcycler Jay Ahr retails for over $40,000.

Ultimately, Kylie works hard and she isn’t afraid to enjoy the fruits of her labor! “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider added. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

As much as the reality TV personality loves shopping, you don’t get to where Kylie is without having a good head for investments. “She wants to continue to expand her [real estate] portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” noted the source. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Must be nice, right? Currently, Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, reside in a $36 million mansion in Los Angeles.

To see photos from Kylie’s girls’ night, scroll through the gallery below!