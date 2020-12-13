What a stunner. Kylie Jenner showed off her toned tummy in a crop top and jeans in a set of sexy new photos on Saturday, December 12.

The 23-year-old rocked a beige bra top, high-waisted mom jeans and a white zip-up hoodie worn off the shoulder in two of the images. In the third photo, the makeup mogul flaunted her white sneakers with purple accents and a distressed gold Hermés Kelly bag. Kylie simply captioned the photo set with one purple heart emoji and one yellow heart emoji.

The luxury bag can range from $9,000 to $40,000 depending on the material used to construct the purse, as well as the hardware. Considering Kylie’s $900 million estimated net worth, it’s clear the hefty price tag is no issue.

“[Kylie] spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the reality star’s lavish lifestyle. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs.”

The source added, “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”

When she’s not decking out her closet, Kylie dedicates her time to her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “Their No. 1 priority is Stormi,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style. “They spend as much time together as they can.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family thinks Kylie and Travis, who split in October 2019, have “the most mature relationship” out of all the duos in the group. “Kylie handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes,” adds the source, who notes the pair never “fight over time” with Stormi. “It probably helps that neither one of them are interested in seeing other people, but for now, it just works.”

Kylie and Travis’ loved ones are hoping the pair have reconciled their romance — but time will tell. “Everyone is hoping that [the split is] just temporary,” an insider previously told In Touch. “I know that Kris [Jenner] loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic.”