Now you’re just showing off! Kylie Jenner flaunted her incredible abs in a set of steamy new selfies on Wednesday, November 11.

“Miss [you] missing me,” the 23-year-old captioned the set of three photos in which she highlighted her toned tummy in a beige bra and black sweatpants. In two of the images, she seemed to pull her bottoms down just a tad to give a full view of her tiny waist.

The makeup mogul has been all about that gym life lately — so it seems as though her hard work is really paying off. On September 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse of her epic home gym while snapping a photo of her booty gains. Her personalized fitness space consists of cardio machines, medicine balls and a full set of dumbbells in various weights.

Though it isn’t clear exactly which exercises are Kylie’s favorites, we imagine her workout routine looks similar to her older sister Kim Kardashian‘s regimen. “We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” the 40-year-old’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, exclusively told Life & Style in May. A “typical day” in the gym for the KKW Beauty founder is roughly “70 percent weights with 30 percent cardio.”

“We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dips, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” the fitness pro explained while noting they “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” to elevate the Skims founder’s heart rate.

After giving birth to her first child in February 2018, Kylie did a lot of work to get her post-baby body back. “With Stormi, I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast … which I guess I did, and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” the reality star explained to her then-best friend Jordyn Woods in YouTube video in July 2018.

“You know, my boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me, I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger,” Kylie noted in the clip. “I really want to gain my core back. I feel like I have fake abs right now. It’s just like genetics, but I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body — and just for my health. I want to do this and I want to feel good.”

Clearly, she’s achieved that goal.