Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It’s Kylie Jenner‘s world and we’re all just living in it! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her killer curves before boarding a private flight with daughter Stormi Webster on Monday, November 2.

Kylie, 23, posted several sexy videos to her Instagram Story featuring her stylish outfit. The almost-billionaire rocked a matching set with some seriously revealing cut-outs. To tie the ensemble together, Kylie accessorized with plenty of high-end gold jewelry and colorful Nike sneakers.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the E! personality dressed to the nines for a ride on her jet. After all, when you own a multimillion-dollar aircraft, a T-shirt and leggings simply won’t cut it. In fact, during a February getaway, Kylie brought a crocodile Hermès Birkin along for the ride. According to several online retailers, the designer purse is worth upwards of $50,000.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While Kylie was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style. That said, the makeup mogul doesn’t spend her millions on just anything!

Kylie is all about clothes, cars and real estate. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider added. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

As for her fleet of luxury vehicles, Kylie owns a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. With all those cars, it’s safe to say she’s going to need some more parking spaces, right?

Currently, Kylie and her 2-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, reside in a $36 million mansion in Los Angeles. However, she “wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” revealed the source. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!