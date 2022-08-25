Whoops! Lori Harvey nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a top with a plunging neckline at Kylie Jenner’s party for Kylie Cosmetics on Wednesday, August 24.

The Tennessee native, 25, looked gorgeous for the event, which took place at an Ulta Beauty in Westwood, California, in bedazzled leopard-print pants and a shimmering gold top. The neckline of the sexy top was cut down to her belly button and almost exposed her breasts in a few photos from the outing.

Luckily, Lori’s outfit stayed intact, and she looked confident and fabulous while posing for the cameras. It appeared the model hung out with many members of the Kardashians star’s inner circle, including Yris Palmer. The ladies could be seen enjoying cocktails and posing for photos during the star-studded event in various clips on social media.

It appeared to be a girls’ night out more than two months after news broke about Lori’s split from Michael B. Jordan. The SKIN by LH founder said that she was focused on her own path instead of dating during an interview earlier this month.

“I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness,” she said during an appearance on dating app Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” video series. “Don’t give your power away to anybody.”

The Lori and the Creed actor, 35, were first spotted together in late 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

“We just really balance each other,” the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey gushed about the Black Panther actor during a September 2021 appearance on The Real. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Despite her recent uncoupling, Lori seemed to be having a blast at the event with her gal pals. The all-pink party was to celebrate the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ new Plumping Gloss. Many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s friends and family, including her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, came out to support her.

In addition to Lori and Yris, Kylie’s sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were all present. Khloé, 38, even matched mom Kris Jenner in a hot pink monochromatic look while the rest of the siblings opted for their own fashion-forward outfits.

“I feel really beautiful when I like right when I get off the shower, and I feel nice and fresh and clean,” Kylie, 25, told E! News at the event. “And then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this.”

Keep scrolling to see Lori’s (almost) wardrobe malfunction.