A star-studded affair! Kylie Jenner hosted her family and famous friends at the Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Beauty launch party in Westwood, California, on Wednesday, August 24.

The makeup mogul arrived at the event wearing a white dress and matching heels while holding hands with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Stormi, for her part, looked adorable in a metallic silver dress and sunglasses. Once inside the party, Kylie, 25, posed alongside her friends and family at various photo opportunities positioned within the venue. Her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were all present. Khloé, 38, matched mom Kris Jenner in a hot pink look while the rest of the siblings opted for their own fashion-forward outfits.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a family affair without Travis Barker! The Blink-182 drummer, 46, joined his wife, Kourtney, 43, as she supported her sister. Travis’ son, Landon Barker, was also present at the event alongside girlfriend Charli D’Amelio and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio. So many family ties!

The all-pink event celebrated the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ new Plumping Gloss, which will be available for purchase at Ulta Beauty.

“I feel really beautiful when I like right when I get off the shower, and I feel nice and fresh and clean,” Kylie told E! News at the event. “And then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this.”

And yes, Kylie’s famed makeup artist was also at the party with her longtime BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou and their pal Carter Gregory. Guests celebrated the new product with a game of skee ball, drinks (thanks to Kendall’s tequila brand 818) and makeup — lots of makeup. According to a Reels video shared on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, lots of fun was had from partygoers.

Ever since its launch in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics has become a juggernaut in the beauty world. Years later, in 2021, Kylie made the decision to relaunch the brand with new products and formulas that are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and paraben-free.

“When I put on my lipstick I don’t want to reapply for the whole night. You just want it to stay and last forever,” Kylie said in a three-part YouTube series created for the brand’s relaunch. “I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and feel the love that we put into it.”

Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at Kylie’s Ulta launch party.