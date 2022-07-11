He makes a great first impression! Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestant Mario Vassall came in strong during night one of season 19. Learn about Mario’s job, age and more below!

Who Is Mario Vassall?

The 31-year-old contestant hails from Naperville, Illinois. It will come as no surprise if Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, take notice of him because he is a “ball of energy with a smile that lights up the room,” according to his ABC bio.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The Midwestern stud has a plethora of hobbies, including fitness, being a “Tetris superstar” and “loving tulips.” After hanging out in the Bachelor mansion, you can bet the contestant will be unwinding at the end of his day by “listening to ‘90s R&B.”

What Is Mario Vassall’s Job?

Mario works as a personal trainer. He’s very dedicated and extremely passionate about his career. “Fitness is a way of life, and even if he wasn’t getting paid, he’d still be out there working hard for his clients.”

In addition, his Instagram is filled with shirtless photos of the reality star working out and before and after pictures of his clients.

What Is Mario Vassall Looking for?

The Bachelor Nation newcomer is ready and “emotionally available” for a serious relationship, which includes “settling down and starting a family (of future basketball players).”

“He is looking for a woman in tune with her emotions and someone to share a good meal and conversation with,” read his bio, adding that he “wants to make his mother proud.”

It looks like Mario’s chances of finding love with Gabby or Rachel is high considering he seems like a great catch. The co-leading ladies dished on their “different” season before the July 11 premiere.

“There are two of us, but there are two separate journeys, as well,” Rachel told Entertainment Tonight. “This is just so different from anything everyone’s ever seen, and not only do they get to see two love stories, but they get to see our friendship as well, so I’m excited for them to kind of get an inside on that as well as the love stories, it’s just gonna be really great.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabby noted that although she and pilot started with the “same pool of men,” they each forged their “own journey” toward finding a “life partner.”

“You need to find who’s best for you individually because this is the person you’re going to be potentially spending the rest of your life with, and you have to do that on your own,” the ICU nurse explained. “Ultimately, I think just followed our hearts.”

