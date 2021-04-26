Flaunting their romance! Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA during their first outing as a couple in England on Sunday, April 25.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, and the 26-year-old Netflix star, who portrays the popular character Daphne Bridgerton, were photographed in Stoke-on-Trent, a city in the Greater Manchester area, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The duo both wore sweatpants, hats and sunglasses as they spent a relaxing day at the market before taking a walk on the countryside. The new couple looked happy as they held hands, walked with their arms wrapped around each other and shared a few laughs.

Life & Style confirmed “Pete is dating Phoebe” on March 23 after they first sparked rumors in February. At the time, the King of Staten Island star had visited the Brit’s home country of England.

An insider gushed the Younger actress is “a really nice girl” and is “so down-to-earth.” Despite her mom, Sally Dynevor, being in show business on the popular soap opera Coronation Street, and Phoebe acting since she was a small child, the Snatch star is “very un-Hollywood,” according to the insider.

Phoebe is “exactly the kind of woman Pete needs to keep him grounded,” the source added.

“Pete goes after what he likes; he’s actually got good game,” a second source revealed to Life & Style. “Phoebe is a huge rising star. She can have anyone! At the end of the day, it’s all about chemistry. She’s totally his type — she’s gorgeous, sweet and he’s a sucker for a British accent.”

Prior to her relationship with Pete, Pheobe sparked dating rumors with her Bridgerton costar Regé-Jean Page, who starred as the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett. Fans were convinced Pheobe and Regé, 31, were romantically linked thanks to their R-rated sex scenes and hot chemistry.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera,” the British-Zimbabwean actor told Access Online during a January 2021 joint interview with Phoebe. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. And all the sparks that flew came out of the beautiful scripts that we were handed. So, I think the sparks and words from the scripted material are more than enough.”

As for Pete, he was previously in a relationship with Ariana Grande. The former couple got engaged in June 2018 after just two months of dating, but their relationship fizzled out and they split in October 2018. He’s kept his love life mostly out of the spotlight following his high-profile romance with the “Positions” singer. He briefly moved on with model Kaia Gerber, but they broke up in February 2020.